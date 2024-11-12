Disney Company Bounces Back Big Time Ahead of Year-End Call With CEO Bob Iger

Disney is bouncing back.

The Walt Disney Company’s stock price has climbed back up to $100 after a rather tumultuous year. This marks the first time Disney has cracked $100 since June of 2024, with the company hovering between $80-$90 for the last five or so months.

Disney’s stock price faced sharp declines in 2022, starting the year off around $160 and ending just a few dollars shy of $100.

Since 2023, Disney’s stock price has been somewhat stable, though performance is likely below what shareholders and the company itself had hoped.

Disney will be holding its last earnings call of the year on November 14, which will see CEO Bob Iger deliver more news and insight to investors.

Disney peaked in March 2024 at $123, with this number slowly crumbling over the last seven months. However, with Disney successfully making its way back to the $100 summit, things seem to be getting back on track.

This fluctuating stock price is somewhat indicative of the company itself, with Disney enduring one of its most transformative periods.

Perhaps the biggest Disney news story of the decade came in 2022, when The Walt Disney Company announced it would be letting its then-CEO Bob Chapek go, opting to reinstate long-time Disney leader Bob Iger as Chief Executive Officer.

This was only intended to be a brief return for Iger, though the Disney veteran successfully extended his contract by two years, with it now ending in 2026. There was some doubt Iger would even leave in 2026, though Disney has been fairly open about looking for a new CEO.

The company announced earlier this year it will name its new leader sometime in 2026, a year that seems like a lifetime away from where the company currently finds itself.

Disney has also faced change within its entertainment and theme park divisions, announcing several unexpected and somewhat unpopular projects. Some of Disney’s most controversial announcements came during the company’s D23 event this August when it revealed that its Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts would undergo significant changes over the next decade.

Included in these announcements was confirmation that Disney will be getting rid of its iconic Rivers of America section of Magic Kingdom Park, as well as Tom Sawyer Island, replacing it all with an area dedicated to Pixar’s Cars franchise.

It’s still unconfirmed, but many fans are also worried about the fate of The Muppets at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, with Disney announcing a new Monsters Inc. land is being developed for the park, likely in the same space that Jim Henson’s colorful cast of creatures currently call home.

What are your thoughts about The Walt Disney Company?