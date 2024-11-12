Universal Randomly Drops New Opening Date for Nintendo Land (And It’s Way Sooner Than We Thought)

Wake up, Nintendo fans, because we finally have an opening date for Universal’s newest land!

It’s been nearly four years since Universal debuted its first SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, but the hype is still as strong as ever.

The first iteration of the land opened at Universal Studios Japan, where guests were invited to step into iconic video game worlds with two immersive rides: Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge, where guests race through the Mushroom Kingdom using augmented reality and projection mapping, and Yoshi’s Adventure, a gentle omnimover ride that takes visitors on a tour of Mount Beanpole with views over the park.

Equipped with Power-Up Bands, visitors can also participate in interactive experiences, compete for virtual coins, and engage in mini-games like the Goomba Crazy Crank and Koopa Troopa POWer Punch.

Universal’s second version of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD opened at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023. While this is largely similar to the land found in Osaka, key differences included the elimination of Yoshi’s Adventure (due primarily to the fact that the Lower Lot of the theme park has limited space) and the renaming of Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge to Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge.

A third version of the land will also feature in Universal Orlando Resort’s newest theme park, Universal Epic Universe when it opens in May. Unlike Hollywood, this will include Yoshi’s Adventure, plus a whole other extension to the land inspired by Nintendo’s Donkey Kong franchise.

Universal Studios Japan was originally supposed to debut this Donkey Kong expansion—known as Donkey Kong Country—earlier this year. However, the park delayed the area’s opening from spring to late 2024.

Until this week, there had been no word on exactly how late in 2024 the land will open. With just over a month left in the year, some speculated that its opening had been delayed for a second time, taking it into 2025.