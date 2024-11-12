Home » Theme Parks » Universal Studios » Universal Studios Japan

Universal Randomly Drops New Opening Date for Nintendo Land (And It’s Way Sooner Than We Thought)

Posted on by Chloe James
Donkey Kong and friends embark on a thrilling roller coaster ride through Nintendo Land's jungle-themed amusement park at Universal. Bananas, lush greenery, and whimsical elements like barrels and tiki statues fill the vibrant scene in anticipation of the grand opening date.

Credit: Universal

Wake up, Nintendo fans, because we finally have an opening date for Universal’s newest land!

It’s been nearly four years since Universal debuted its first SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, but the hype is still as strong as ever.

Guests dressed as Super Mario characters with a Team Member at Universal Studios Japan
Credit: Universal Studios Japan

The first iteration of the land opened at Universal Studios Japan, where guests were invited to step into iconic video game worlds with two immersive rides: Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge, where guests race through the Mushroom Kingdom using augmented reality and projection mapping, and Yoshi’s Adventure, a gentle omnimover ride that takes visitors on a tour of Mount Beanpole with views over the park.

Equipped with Power-Up Bands, visitors can also participate in interactive experiences, compete for virtual coins, and engage in mini-games like the Goomba Crazy Crank and Koopa Troopa POWer Punch.

Guests ride Mario Kart: Koopa's Challenge
Credit: Universal Studios Japan

Universal’s second version of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD opened at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023. While this is largely similar to the land found in Osaka, key differences included the elimination of Yoshi’s Adventure (due primarily to the fact that the Lower Lot of the theme park has limited space) and the renaming of Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge to Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge.

A third version of the land will also feature in Universal Orlando Resort’s newest theme park, Universal Epic Universe when it opens in May. Unlike Hollywood, this will include Yoshi’s Adventure, plus a whole other extension to the land inspired by Nintendo’s Donkey Kong franchise.

Universal Studios Japan was originally supposed to debut this Donkey Kong expansion—known as Donkey Kong Country—earlier this year. However, the park delayed the area’s opening from spring to late 2024.

A golden temple behind the trees in Donkey Kong Country at Universal Studios Japan
Credit: Universal

Until this week, there had been no word on exactly how late in 2024 the land will open. With just over a month left in the year, some speculated that its opening had been delayed for a second time, taking it into 2025.

Yesterday, however, Universal Studios Japan dropped a major update on Donkey Kong Country: the land is debuting in 2024, with just one month left until its opening day!

Donkey Kong Country will officially open to guests on December 11, 2024. Universal Studios Japan and Nintendo shared a sneak peek into what guests can expect when the day comes, complete with a look at its family coaster, Mine-Cart Madness.

This coaster will be totally different from anything Universal has done before. As we previously reported, its layout is specifically designed to make it look and feel like riders jump off the track in their mine carts, just like the video game.

Universal has announced a new Express Pass exclusively for Donkey Kong Mine-Cart Madness, which will ensure that guests secure entry to Donkey Kong Country. Priced between 4,200 and 8,400 yen ($27.27 to $54.53 USD) per person, this pass will go on sale via the Universal Studios Japan website on November 13 and can be used between December 11 and December 31, 2024.


Credit: Universal

The park also plans to hold Annual Passholder previews ahead of opening day, with dates set to be announced soon.

Beyond Donkey Kong Country, Universal Studios Japan offers plenty of other themed lands to enjoy. With areas dedicated to Harry PotterJurassic ParkMinions, and more, the park consistently attracts millions of visitors per year and overtook Tokyo Disneyland for attendance in 2023.

Are you excited to explore Donkey Kong Country?

Chloe James

Chloë is a theme park addict and self-proclaimed novelty hunter. She's obsessed with all things Star Wars, loves roller coasters (but hates Pixar Pal-A-Round), and lives for Disney's next Muppets project.

