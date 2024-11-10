Disney Has To Face Investors This Week, and It’s Not Going To Be Good

Think what you will of Disney CEO Bob Iger; even his harshest critics have to agree that he’s not a stupid man. Iger knows that if you deliver bad news, you better have some good news coming with it.

Like Walt Disney before him, Iger knows that a bit of sleight of hand can go a long way in distracting the public. Iger knows that Disney’s stock has been below $100 since this summer, and it was time to distract shareholders a little with a glimpse into Disney’s future.

So, Iger delivered the good news for The Walt Disney Company this weekend. At Disney’s D23 Expo in Brazil, Iger unveiled trailers for Moana 2 (2024), Captain America: Brave New World (2025), and Marvel’s Thunderbolts (2025).

Josh D’Amaro also updated the expansion projects at the Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, and Hollywood Studios, including details about the fan-favorite Villians Land.

That was the good news. This means that there will be some bad news this week when Bob Iger meets shareholders at Disney’s quarterly earnings report.

What’s Iger Going to Say

The worst news that Iger will have to deliver to shareholders will be from the parks division. Reports have been circulating that attendance is down across all Disney Parks worldwide, especially at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney will not release exact figures for just how low the attendance at Disney World is, but the park division will post lower-than-expected revenues, which should give shareholders some idea.

Disney Park division will still make money; however, that will come from charging fewer guests more money rather than an increase in attendance. Iger will also have to answer questions about how Disney World will respond to Epic Universe’s opening in 2025.

Iger has said that he believes Epic Universe’s opening will help Disney World, but with nothing new coming to Disney World in the near future, his prediction won’t come true.

Iger will have two billion-dollar films to brag about in Inside Out 2 (2024) and Deadpool & Wolverine (2024), but Disney is still recovering from its disastrous 2022 and 2023. Iger will also have to show more significant gains on Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+.

The looming question over The Walt Disney Company is, who will replace Bob Iger? Disney announced that it would have his replacement ready by 2026.

That might not be soon enough for concerned investors who don’t see a strategy beyond Iger. None of the internal candidates have that something that Iger has, and investors are looking to avoid another Bob Chapek-esque disaster.

So, while Iger has worked his sleight of hand, he may have played all his cards at D23.