Disney Legend Dick Van Dyke Makes Rare Appearance For Major Announcement

There are few Disney Legends more loved than Dick Van Dyke. The 98-year-old famously starred as Bert the chimney sweep (and Mr. Dawes Sr.) in the iconic 1964 film Mary Poppins. He also appeared as Mr. Dawes Jr. in Mary Poppins Returns (2018), where he blew audiences away with his tap dancing number, which he did at the age of 92!

Mr. Van Dyke was named a Disney Legend in 1998 and, since then, has appeared at a number of Disney events, including the D23 Expo, and even narrated the 2001 documentary about the life of Walt Disney, called Walt: The Man Behind the Myth.

Related: Dick Van Dyke Makes Television History at 98!

Of course, being 98 years old, Mr. Van Dyke has slowed down in recent years. However, in 2023, he did make history when he won an Emmy Award for his guest appearance as Timothy Robicheaux in the long-running soap opera, Days of Our Lives. His win made him the oldest Emmy winner in history.

Despite taking a step back from the spotlight, Mr. Van Dyke recently felt compelled to come forward and share a moving message on his Instagram page.

On November 5, millions of Americans will go to the polls and vote in the 2024 Presidential election. The race is a tight one between former President Donald Trump and the current Vice President, Kamala Harris.

Related: With the Election Here, Who’s Better for Disney, Harris or Trump?

In the black-and-white video, Mr. Van Dyke speaks to the camera and recounts the time he shared the stage with Martin Luther King Jr. in 1964 at the Los Angeles Coliseum. It was the height of the Civil Rights Movement, and Van Dyke was attending the rally to voice his support. During the rally, he read a speech written by Rod Serling, the host of the famed show, The Twilight Zone.

Mr. Van Dyke said that he felt the speech was important then, and it is important now. So, he began to read the same speech he read in front of thousands of people in 1964 to millions on Instagram.

VOTE!!! @kamalaharris @vp @kamalahq

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dick Van Dyke (@official_dick_van_dyke)

In part, he read:

“Hatred is not the norm. Prejudice is not the norm. Suspicion, dislike, jealousy, scapegoating, none of those are the transcendent facet of the human personality. They’re diseases. They are the cancers of the soul. They are the infectious and contagious viruses that have been breeding humanity for years. And because they have been and because they are, is it necessary that they shall be? I think not.” “If there is one voice left to say ‘welcome’ to a stranger, if there is one hand outstretched to say ‘enter and share,’ if there’s one mind remaining to think a thought of warmth and friendship, then there’s a future in which we will find more than one hand, more than one person, more than one mind, dedicated to the cause of man’s equality.” “To those who tell us that the inequality of the human animal is a necessary evil, we must respond by simply saying that first, it is evil, but it’s not necessary. We prove it by reaffirming our faith. We prove it by having faith in our affirmations.”

The comments were slightly divided, with some saying that they loved the actor, and were disappointed in what he had to say. They said that they would no longer watch the reruns of his hit shows, like Dick Van Dyke. However, most of the comments were positive, supporting Mr. Van Dyke, and some pointed out that those who did not know the actor fought hard for equal rights had not been paying attention.

Dick Van Dyke’s endorsement is just the latest in a long line of celebs who have endorsed the Vice President. Just the other day, Star Wars legend Harrison Ford announced his endorsement. Ms. Harris has also received endorsements from Mark Hamill, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Cardi B., Eminem, Bon Jovi, Jennifer Lopez, and Julia Roberts.

Related: Billy Ray Cyrus Faces Serious Abuse Allegations

Mr. Trump has received endorsements from celebrities like country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, Elon Musk, Caitlyn Jenner, and Hulk Hogan.

What is your favorite Dick Van Dyke role? Let us know in the comments!