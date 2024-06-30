Billy Ray Cyrus Faces Serious Abuse Allegations

In the early 1990s, Billy Ray Cyrus was one of the most well-known country singers in the world. Fans could not get enough of his hit song, “Achy Breaky Heart”. While he continued to make music, he never quite reached that level of fame again. However, that changed in 2006 when he began starring in one of the most popular Disney Channel shows to date.

That show was Hannah Montana, which he starred in alongside his daughter, Miley Cyrus. The show catapulted Miley to superstardom and reinvigorated Cyrus’ career.

Sadly, it isn’t Billy Ray’s career that is currently making the news.

This past May, Mr. Cyrus, 62, filed for a divorce from his wife, Australian singer Firerose, 36, — whose real name is Johanna Rose Hodges — after just seven months of marriage. The two had met ten years prior, on the set of Hannah Montana, but Cyrus was married to his wife Tish at the time.

Things have quickly devolved, and Cyrus’s soon-to-be-ex is making some very disturbing abuse allegations against him.

In his court filing, Billy Ray not only cited “irreconcilable differences,” but also “inappropriate marital conduct.” He is asking the court to grant him an annulment on the grounds of fraud.

Now, Firerose is fighting back, and she is not holding back.

The singer has filed a counter-claim and is accusing the country star of being abusive to her throughout their relationship. She also claims that she was forced out of their home just one day before she was to undergo a preventative double mastectomy. She said that she had tested positive for the BRCA-1 gene mutation, meaning she was more likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer.

Per PEOPLE:

“Wife was the victim of extreme verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse,” Firerose’s attorneys wrote in the complaint, which was obtained by PEOPLE. “Wife was subjected to Husband’s persistent drug use accompanied with the consumption of marijuana which made Husband unpredictable and volatile towards Wife.” The Australian musician scheduled her surgery for May 24, 2024 — but alleged in the complaint that the weeks leading up to it were “chaos,” as Cyrus “continuously launched verbal assaults” at her, and placed her “into an emotional and psychological prison.” “When Wife would attempt to voice certain concerns, Husband would often call her a ‘selfish f—ing bitch’ and continually alleged that she was using him,” the complaint said.

In response to Firerose’s claims, Mr. Cyrus is fighting back. He claims that she is only using the word “abuse” to help make her filing against him look stronger. He also claims that she is the one who was physically abusive.

Per USA TODAY, who obtained Cyrus’s response:

The singer, 62, claims Firerose’s “allegations of abuse were only made to sensationalize her false complaints by using the word ‘abuse.'” Cyrus adds that while he “would acknowledge that he was certainly vocal, frustrated and angry with the Defendant (Firerose) in May 2024, it is the Plaintiff (Cyrus) who, in fact, has been abused.” He claims he was “not only verbally and emotionally” abused by Firerose “but also physically abused” by her.

Cyrus is claiming that his ex lied about her name and other things in her life in order to “induce marriage.” He also says that she is continuing to keep things from him.

His Rift With Miley

On February 4, 2024, Miley Cyrus walked onto the Grammys stage to accept the award for Record of the Year. During her acceptance speech, she thanked nearly everyone in her life, but her father was noticeably absent.

The feud between the famous father and daughter began when Billy Ray and Miley’s mother, Tish, announced their divorce after nearly 30 years of marriage. According to reports, their children — Brandi, Trace, Miley, Braison, and Noah — have chosen sides. And Miley chose to be on her mother’s side.

Tish Cyrus filed for divorce in April 2022, and just four months later, in August 2022, Cyrus announced his engagement to Firerose.

Billy Ray has allegedly tried to reach out to Miley multiple times since her Grammy win, but the two have not spoken. He hopes that they will be able to reconcile now that he is no longer with Firerose.

In a recent interview, Miley admitted that her father helped her learn how to navigate the complicated world of Hollywood. While she admitted to getting some great qualities from him, she also admitted that she inherited his narcissism.

Do you believe the claims being made against Billy Ray Cyrus? Let us know in the comments.