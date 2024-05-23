Report: Liam Hemsworth Attempted to Drown Miley Cyrus, Confronted With 14 Cheating Allegations

There are rumors swirling online regarding Miley Cyrus and ex-husband following the recent tease from Calvin Harris for his new collaboration with Cyrus, and how the song is connected to the break-up.

Miley Cyrus, born Destiny Hope Cyrus in 1992, comes from a lineage steeped in country music. Her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, was a renowned country singer with a string of hits in the 1990s. Her mother, Tish Cyrus, is a film producer and actress, and her godmother, Dolly Parton, is a country music legend. Growing up surrounded by entertainment, Miley’s artistic aspirations blossomed early.

At the tender age of eight, she landed the coveted role of Young Ruthie in Tim Burton’s Big Fish. This early exposure to Hollywood further fueled her desire for a career in the spotlight. The turning point, however, came in 2006 when she auditioned for the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana.

Miley Cyrus landed the lead role of Miley Stewart, a seemingly ordinary teenager who secretly transforms into the pop superstar Hannah Montana. The Disney show, a clever blend of coming-of-age themes and catchy music, became a global phenomenon. It aired for four seasons, from 2006 to 2011, captivating millions of viewers on Disney Channel across the world.

The success of Hannah Montana propelled Miley Cyrus into superstardom. Young fans adored her character’s relatable struggles and infectious music. The series spawned sold-out concert tours, merchandise lines, and a feature film in 2009. The show’s theme song, “Best of Both Worlds,” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, solidifying Cyrus’ place as a teen idol.

Beyond Miley Stewart, the show featured a talented cast:

Billy Ray Cyrus played Miley’s father, Rob Ray Stewart, a former pop star who becomes Hannah Montana’s manager.

Emily Osment portrayed Miley’s best friend, Lilly Truscott, who becomes Hannah Montana’s best friend, Lola Luftnail.

Moises Arias played Miley’s younger brother, Jackson Stewart, who becomes Hannah Montana’s younger brother, Jackson Stewart III.

While Hannah Montana established herself as a household name, Miley Cyrus craved artistic expression beyond the Disney mold. Her music career took a more mature turn with the release of her debut studio album, “Meet Miley Cyrus” (2007), which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Subsequent albums, “Breakout” (2008) and “Can’t Be Tamed” (2010), showcased a pop-rock sound and a growing desire to shed her Disney persona.

This period also saw Cyrus experiment with her image, sparking controversy with increasingly provocative music videos and performances. Her 2013 album, “Bangerz,” marked a complete departure from her earlier work. Fueled by the massive hit “Wrecking Ball,” the album embraced a more hip-hop and electronic sound, solidifying her image as a pop iconoclast.

Cyrus continued to experiment with her music, releasing “Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz” (2015), a psychedelic rock collaboration with Flaming Lips, and “Younger Now” (2017), a return to pop with a more introspective tone. Her next album, “Plastic Hearts” (2020), is a genre-bending blend of rock, pop, and punk influences. Most recently, she launched “Endless Summer Vacation” (2023) and just won her first two Grammys for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Following the conclusion of Hannah Montana, Cyrus dabbled in film, with roles in The Last Song (2010) and LOL (2012). However, her acting career hasn’t reached the same level of success as her music. She has primarily focused on voice acting roles and occasional television appearances.

Miley Cyrus’ most high-profile relationship has been with actor Liam Hemsworth. They met in 2009 while filming The Last Song and began dating shortly thereafter. Their on-again, off-again relationship unfolded under constant media scrutiny. They were engaged in 2012 but called it off a year later.

After several years apart, they reconnected in 2015 and married in a surprise ceremony in December 2018. However, their marriage was short-lived. Less than a year later, in August 2019, Cyrus filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

The reasons for their tumultuous relationship remain unclear, but media speculation centered on their differing lifestyles and Cyrus’ desire for independence. Despite the split, both have expressed respect for each other and continue to focus on their respective careers.

That is why this recent TMZ leak has been so shocking.

Initially, it was reported that Calvin Harris “shared a 50-second video on social media Wednesday (May 1) featuring a snippet of an unreleased beach-themed track with lead vocals by someone who sounds a lot like the “Flowers” singer. “We were dancing, we were wild in the ocean,” the mystery artist sings over a gentle acoustic guitar, which later morphs into a bright EDM beat. When the crowd is all around me, you’re still all I see.”

However, fan account Miley Edition has now stated that all of the teasers have been removed, “Calvin Harris has removed all promo videos of “Ocean”, his collaboration with Miley Cyrus, from all his social media accounts.”

Calvin Harris has removed all promo videos of “Ocean”, his collaboration with Miley Cyrus, from all his social media accounts. pic.twitter.com/iYtGVXmT1w — Miley Edition (@MileyEdition) May 22, 2024

It seems possible that this may be linked to what was reportedly leaked by TMZ yesterday.

In a now-deleted X post, Mileyola (@MILEYOBVIOUS) shared on X that “TMZ reports that Miley Cyrus is hesitant to release the Calvin Harris collab “Ocean” due to Liam Hemsworth. “Ocean is about Liam and the music video was also shot where Liam tried to drown Miley after she learned of his infidelity with 14 women”——TMZ”

Now, that post is gone, and any mentions on TMZ have been removed.

While the post is deleted, TMZ is still getting tagged in a string of posts of fans shocked by these accusations, as you can see in one of the many examples below.

“? Drown miley? Theee miley cyrus? What a jerk”

? Drown miley? Theee miley cyrus? What a jerk — Inferior employee (@delulo101) May 23, 2024

It should be noted that neither Liam (currently dating Gabriella Brooks) nor Miley have publicly made these accusations, and it is unclear what source TMZ used for its initial report, according to Mileyola.

There have been many reports that the relationship was fuelled by toxicity and infidelity on Liam’s part. In the video below, SLOAN takes a deep dive into what went wrong, with many clips and examples of the imperfections.

What do you think of these accusations?