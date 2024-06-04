Miley Cyrus Confronts Disney, Shares Risky Final Update With Fans

Miley Cyrus is finally speaking out on her future with Disney.

For those who tuned into the Disney Channel during the mid-to-late 2000s, the name Hannah Montana undoubtedly holds a special place in their hearts. Debuting in 2006, the series captivated audiences for four seasons, establishing itself as a cultural phenomenon.

At the center of the show’s success was Miley Cyrus, who brought the titular character to life. Hannah Montana offered a captivating premise: a teenage girl navigating the complexities of a double life. By day, Miley Stewart was an ordinary schoolgirl. By night, she transformed into the world-famous pop sensation Hannah Montana. The series added a layer of authenticity by featuring Cyrus’ real-life father, Billy Ray Cyrus, as Robby Stewart, Hannah’s on-screen father.

Hannah Montana transcended the television screen, amassing a devoted fan base. The show’s immense popularity fueled the creation of a vast array of merchandise, including clothing, toys, and accessories. Additionally, the series spawned a series of successful soundtracks, featuring catchy songs that resonated with fans of all ages.

The success of the show naturally translated to the live entertainment sphere. Hannah Montana concerts became a global sensation, consistently selling out arenas worldwide. Miley Cyrus, fully embracing her alter ego, embarked on extensive tours, thrilling fans with energetic performances and infectious music. These high-octane concerts further solidified Hannah Montana’s cultural dominance and solidified the connection between the show and its dedicated audience.

The “Best of Both Worlds Tour” holds a significant place in this narrative. This groundbreaking tour served as the launching pad for Miley Cyrus’s solo music career. The tour supported the release of the double-disc compilation album “Hannah Montana 2: Meet Miley Cyrus” (2007), featuring both the soundtrack to the show’s second season and Cyrus’s debut studio album. Spanning from October 2007 to January 2008, the tour crisscrossed the United States and Canada, generating over $54 million in revenue.

Hannah Montana’s impact extended far beyond its ratings and financial success. The series provided a relatable protagonist for young viewers, navigating themes of friendship, identity, and the pursuit of dreams. Even today, the series continues to resonate with fans, solidifying its place as a cherished memory of a bygone era.

Miley Cyrus has recently offered a glimpse into the strenuous experience of being a child star. She revealed a typical schedule from when she was roughly 12 or 13 years old, a day that began at the daunting hour of 5:30 a.m.

The schedule kicked off with “hair and makeup in my hotel,” followed by a pickup at 7:00 a.m. for a news appearance. Cyrus then detailed a relentless string of interviews: 7:45 a.m., 8:15 a.m., and 8:45 a.m., followed by a 90-minute “meeting with editors,” all before returning “back to the hotel” by noon.

Even lunch offered no respite. As Cyrus reviewed the next segment of her day, she noted: “OK, I have to do an interview but the reporters are all fifth-grade students.” This was followed by a “lunch interview” with her father at the hotel, per the schedule, before departing for a photo shoot for Life magazine.

The rest of the day unfolded in a similar vein: another photo shoot and interview, this time with her father for a Father’s Day issue, scheduled between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Cyrus then capped off her grueling 12-hour day with a “kids online interview” at 6:00 p.m., followed by yet another interview at 6:15 p.m.

“Then the next day starts at 7 a.m. and ends at 7:30 p.m. when I fly home to probably go to Hannah,” Cyrus stated, referencing her alter ego. “That’s on a Saturday and then Monday be back at work in the morning.”

Reflecting on this demanding schedule, Cyrus remarked, “I’m a lot of things, but lazy ain’t one of them.” Even her mother, Trish, chimed in off-camera, stating that Cyrus had just recounted the blueprint for the next four years of her life.

Now, after finally winning her long-awaited Grammy, Cyrus has released an exclusive tell-all with W Magazine.

During the interview, Cyrus was asked on her thoughts of becoming a Disney Legend, which she will be inducted into at this year’s D23 event. Cyrus will be the youngest Disney Legend to date, and she has not held back on why she believes she deserves her spot in Mickey Mouse’s hall of fame.

“I’m down. It’s a place to celebrate the journey of both being on and graduating from Disney. It was a great, safe experience overall. People have 50- or 60-year-long careers, but mine has been close to 20 years, and I’m 31. I have been in the public for more of my life than I haven’t. They say that the creative adult is the child who survived. I worked really hard as a child. I didn’t go to prom. I didn’t go to dances. I didn’t have so much of that social experience or time for friends. Disney, they were doing very well off of the amount of work that I was putting in as a child. I don’t have any bad feelings about that. It’s just the truth. And so I think they have to give me this award. I’m excited to celebrate that with the fans. Something I wanted to talk about with you is celebration versus competition, because competition is really of no interest to me. I don’t think of other artists as opponents. Artists are not the same as athletes, playing a zero-sum game and keeping a score. There isn’t a score in art.”

The 2024 Disney Legends ceremony, a highlight of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, will occur on Sunday, August 11th at 5:00 pm. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, this prestigious event will celebrate the newest inductees into the Disney Legends class and pay tribute to their lasting contributions to the magic of Disney.

Do you think that Miley Cyrus is deserving of her “Flowers” from Disney?