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With the Election Here, Who’s Better for Disney, Harris or Trump?

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Posted on by Rick Lye 16 Comments
An edited image shows a cartoon character, Mickey Mouse, covering its mouth with both hands. On the left of Mickey is Donald Trump, smiling, and on the right is Kamala Harris, also smiling. They are in front of an American flag background.

Credit: Inside the Magic

Unless you’ve been off this planet for the past few months, you’ve probably heard that the presidential election is this week. While millions of people have already voted, the final curtain on this Shakespearean tragedy will come down on Tuesday, ending months of speculation about America’s next president.

Vice President Kamala Harris in her official White House photo
Credit: White House

While the election results most likely won’t be finalized on Tuesday, at least there’s a light at the end of this particular tunnel. So, we’ll soon know if Vice President Kamala Harris or Donald Trump will take this country in vastly different directions over the next four years.

The discussions on the direction of the country are for other websites, but for us, we’re looking at how the next president will affect The Walt Disney Company and its vast network of subsidiaries throughout the world.

Disney has already spent hundreds of thousands in Anaheim and Central Florida to ensure that future construction projects and tax breaks will roll through local government without a problem. You can read about that here. 

The Walt Disney Company also doesn’t have to worry about the governor races in California and Florida. That’s not until 2026 when both states will elect new governors.

Donald Trump at a rally
Credit: Gage Skidmore, Flickr

Here’s a look at how the two presidential candidates will affect Disney.

Vice President Kamala Harris

If The Walt Disney Company has a favorite, it’s probably Vice President Harris. Most of her proposals will not affect most of Disney’s business interests.

Harris and potential Bob Iger replacement Dana Walden are rumored to be close friends. If Walden moves up to the big seat in 2026, that would give her the ear of the Harris Administration.

Kamala Harris with Mickey Mouse
Credit: Inside the Magic

Realistically, the only Harris proposal that could impact Disney is the increase in taxes on corporations. However, most companies have plenty of accountants who will find massive loopholes that will keep Disney from paying one dime more in federal taxes.

So, with a friend in Disney’s boardroom and potentially becoming the next CEO, the Walden/Harris relationship could have big dividends for Disney should America elect its first female president.

Donald Trump

While Harris would be Disney’s best-case scenario, Trump could be the worst-case scenario. Trump has already vowed revenge against Disney for his disastrous performance against Harris in their only debate.

Trump has said that he will have the Federal Communication Commission revoke ABC’s broadcasting license. This could prove disastrous for Disney, or, as one Trump advisor put it, “Disney is f****ed if Trump is re-elected.”

Former Trump advisor Stephen Miller is also suing The Walt Disney Company for discriminating against white men in their hiring practices. Miller expects to play a significant role in the future of the Trump administration.

Donald Trump wearing a black suit, white shirt, and red tie, is speaking into a microphone. His hands are raised, and his mouth is open in mid-speech. A crowd is visible in the background, along with a sign that partially reads "MAKE AMERICA," reminiscent of a scene from Captain America 4 within the MCU.
Credit: Gage Skidmore, Flickr

Just last week, Trump surrogates argued that Disney/ABC interfered in the Pennsylvania election after accidentally airing a graphic showing Harris won the contested state.

So, with a laundry list of complaints against Disney and its various companies, expect a revenge tour from the Trump Administration geared at the Mouse House.

Like the rest of us, Disney will have to wait for days to see who will win the 2024 election, but the company might have a clear choice just to make its life easier.

Make sure that your voice is heard. Get out and vote.

in Disney Parks, Movies & TV

Tagged:Donald Trump

Rick Lye

Rick is an avid Disney fan. He first went to Disney World in 1986 with his parents and has been hooked ever since. Rick is married to another Disney fan and is in the process of turning his two children into fans as well. When he is not creating new Disney adventures, he loves to watch the New York Yankees and hang out with his dog, Buster. In the fall, you will catch him cheering for his beloved NY Giants.

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