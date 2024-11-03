With the Election Here, Who’s Better for Disney, Harris or Trump?

Unless you’ve been off this planet for the past few months, you’ve probably heard that the presidential election is this week. While millions of people have already voted, the final curtain on this Shakespearean tragedy will come down on Tuesday, ending months of speculation about America’s next president.

While the election results most likely won’t be finalized on Tuesday, at least there’s a light at the end of this particular tunnel. So, we’ll soon know if Vice President Kamala Harris or Donald Trump will take this country in vastly different directions over the next four years.

The discussions on the direction of the country are for other websites, but for us, we’re looking at how the next president will affect The Walt Disney Company and its vast network of subsidiaries throughout the world.

Disney has already spent hundreds of thousands in Anaheim and Central Florida to ensure that future construction projects and tax breaks will roll through local government without a problem. You can read about that here.

The Walt Disney Company also doesn’t have to worry about the governor races in California and Florida. That’s not until 2026 when both states will elect new governors.

Here’s a look at how the two presidential candidates will affect Disney.

Vice President Kamala Harris

If The Walt Disney Company has a favorite, it’s probably Vice President Harris. Most of her proposals will not affect most of Disney’s business interests.

Harris and potential Bob Iger replacement Dana Walden are rumored to be close friends. If Walden moves up to the big seat in 2026, that would give her the ear of the Harris Administration.

Realistically, the only Harris proposal that could impact Disney is the increase in taxes on corporations. However, most companies have plenty of accountants who will find massive loopholes that will keep Disney from paying one dime more in federal taxes.

So, with a friend in Disney’s boardroom and potentially becoming the next CEO, the Walden/Harris relationship could have big dividends for Disney should America elect its first female president.

Donald Trump

While Harris would be Disney’s best-case scenario, Trump could be the worst-case scenario. Trump has already vowed revenge against Disney for his disastrous performance against Harris in their only debate.

Trump has said that he will have the Federal Communication Commission revoke ABC’s broadcasting license. This could prove disastrous for Disney, or, as one Trump advisor put it, “Disney is f****ed if Trump is re-elected.”

Former Trump advisor Stephen Miller is also suing The Walt Disney Company for discriminating against white men in their hiring practices. Miller expects to play a significant role in the future of the Trump administration.

Just last week, Trump surrogates argued that Disney/ABC interfered in the Pennsylvania election after accidentally airing a graphic showing Harris won the contested state.

So, with a laundry list of complaints against Disney and its various companies, expect a revenge tour from the Trump Administration geared at the Mouse House.

Like the rest of us, Disney will have to wait for days to see who will win the 2024 election, but the company might have a clear choice just to make its life easier.

Make sure that your voice is heard. Get out and vote.