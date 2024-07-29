Miley Cyrus Says Father Billy Ray is “Dead” to Her After Disgusting Comments

In the early 1990s, country singer Billy Ray Cyrus worked hard to become a household name. He finally achieved that when he released his hit song “Achy Breaky Heart” in 1992. In the years and decades since, his name has remained popular in country music, but he slowly faded from the spotlight.

That changed when Cyrus was cast alongside his daughter, Miley, in the Disney Channel Show Hannah Montana, which became one of the most successful Disney Channel shows ever.

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Hannah Montana aired on the Disney Channel from 2006 to 2011. The show shot Miley to superstardom, and her father went along for the ride. The father-daughter duo also brought Hannah Montana to the big screen in 2009 with the release of Hannah Montana: The Movie.

Sadly, the once close relationship between the pair has dwindled and is now non-existent.

Those who know Billy Ray and Miley said that their relationship became strained when the 62-year-old country singer married 37-year-old Australian singer Firerose (real name Johanna Rose Hodges). Cyrus filed for divorce from Firerose after just seven months of marriage, but it has not made their relationship any better.

Recently, disturbing audio of Billy Ray Cyrus was leaked to the media and first reported on by the Daily Mail. In the audio, Cyrus can be heard screaming at his soon-to-be ex-wife, cursing her out, and telling her to shut her mouth. His wife has accused him of being abusive during their marriage. However, he doesn’t only direct his anger at her.

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In the leaked audio, Cyrus also refers to daughter Miley as a “skank” and the “devil.”

In other audio heard by DailyMail.com Billy Ray bizarrely speaks of himself in the third person before turning his attention to his daughter, Miley, and uttering the shocking statement: ‘Everyone knows that devil’s a skank.’

Just days after the recording was made public, insiders have revealed that Billy Ray Cyrus is now “dead” to Miley. Any hope the two had of repairing their fractured relationship is not possible at this point.

Per Daily Mail:

Sources tell DailyMail.com that Billy – who was also caught on audio recording unleashing an expletive-filled rant against Firerose – is now ‘dead to Miley’ who has not spoken to her father since her mom Tish, 57, filed for divorce from him in 2022 after 28 years of marriage. ‘There is no excuse, ever, for a father to call his daughter a skank. Any inkling of respect that Miley had for her father is gone. He is dead to her,’ the insider said. ‘Honestly, Miley is not surprised that these words came out of his mouth,’ the insider went on, which a second source adding, ‘Miley is mad, sad and also not giving a s**t, all the emotions are there. ‘Miley is over caring about what Billy Ray has to say about her, her mom or her siblings. Miley is as independent of a woman as possible, and she refuses to let her dad, or any man, break her heart.’

Miley has also shown more support to her mother, Tish Cyrus, who was also targeted by Billy Ray in his expletive-laden rant. Hours after the audio recordings were leaked, she posted a photo on X (formerly Twitter) of herself and her mother.

Since the leaked audio made headlines, Billy Ray Cyrus has not apologized for what he said to Firerose or about his ex-wife and daughter. Instead, he has defended his actions, saying that he was pushed to his limit and finally lost his temper.

Do you think Miley and her father will be able to repair their relationship? Let us know in the comments!