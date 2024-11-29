Disney Cast Member Interrupts Parade, Removes Character After Emergency Signal

A recent incident during a Disneyland parade saw a Disney cast member enter the fray.

One of the things that has historically set Disney’s theme parks apart from its competitors is its entertainment. From interactive meet-and-greets to stage shows, each location across the globe offers immersive, detailed experiences with the characters from some of Disney’s most iconic films.

Slick though this entertainment may be for the most part, things can – and do – go wrong from time to time. We’ve seen plenty of proof over the years, including the infamous incident in which the Maleficent dragon animatronic caught aflame mid-Fantasmic! and when the Beast lost his head (literally) at Magic Kingdom Park’s Be Our Guest restaurant.

Another incident occurred this week – this time, during A Christmas Fantasy Parade at Disneyland Park.

A video shared by Good Morning America shows one of the character performers in the festive parade – which runs from November 15, 2024, through January 6, 2025 – falling to the ground while dancing on Main Street, U.S.A.

Adorable Disney snowman takes a tumble during @disneyland parade ⛄️🙈

The snowman struggled to get back on their feet, and while their fellow snowmen rushed to help, it was ultimately a non-performer Disney cast member who stepped in and helped them get back on their feet before walking them down the parade route.

Considering the costumes involved in being a character performer at Disney, it’s no surprise that this kind of thing happens a lot. Disney knows the risks that come with costumes boasting limited vision and mobility. That’s why character performers are taught subtle signals that can be used to alert character attendants or other cast members when they need help.

Earlier this year, a guest filed a lawsuit against Disneyland Resort due to the “pain and suffering” allegedly caused by a character falling on her during a visit to Disney California Adventure Park. Katrina Griffin claims that a Disney cast member in a Goofy costume “walked directly” into her while she was bent over tying her young daughter’s shoelaces.

Griffin alleged that she fell on “hard cement,” leaving her “severely injured.” While she didn’t list her injuries, she claimed that she is now permanently disabled and struggles to work.

