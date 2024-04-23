Emergency Signal Activated: Disney Character Falls During Meet-And-Greet

Just weeks after a guest filed a lawsuit against Disneyland Resort and two of its cast members because a character performer fell on her, a video surfaced of the same Disney character falling in another incident.

Katrina Griffin is suing Disneyland Resort for alleged emotional and physical “pain and suffering” obtained during a to Disney California Adventure Park in 2022. She claimed that a Disney cast member in a Goofy costume “walked directly” into her when she bent over to tie her young daughter’s shoelaces. Griffin said she was “severely injured” after falling on the “hard cement.” She didn’t list her injuries but claimed the incident permanently disabled her and impacted her ability to work.

The lawsuit sparked debate among fans, many of whom defended the character performer. “Fur” character performers (think Donald Duck, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, etc.) wear heavy, hot costumes with limited visibility. Unlike “face” character performers (Peter Pan, any Disney Princess, Tinker Bell), they cannot vocalize complaints. Disneyland Resort cast members say the bulky costumes often cause long-term injury.

Character Attendants have a “secret code” with all Disney characters. While “face” characters might have code words, “fur” characters rely exclusively on body language and hand gestures. These allow them to discreetly call for help with costume malfunctions, unruly Disney Park guests, injuries or medical emergencies, and more.

Amid public debate over Griffin’s legal claims, another Disney character performer tripped and fell during a meet-and-greet at Disneyland Paris. TikTok user @melany_in_wonderland shared this video of their character interaction gone wrong:

In the video, Goofy tripped over one of his shoes after posing for a picture with a guest. He stumbled forward but fortunately turned around in time to fall on his backside instead of his face.

Disney cast members and guests rushed to Goofy’s aid, but the character performer quickly turned the moment around. He dramatically scooted across the floor, stood up, and stomped his feet in frustration.

The feigned anger soon turned to giggles shared between Goofy, nearby cast members, and the guests. He even playfully mocked one of the guest’s reactions to his fall before inviting everyone to pose for one last photo.

The video amassed rampant support, garnering hundreds of thousands of likes and comments.

“Give the person playing Goofy a raise,” @drplaguetoyou wrote.

“The strength it takes the character actors in these suits that can’t make any noise is insane because I would’ve cussed as I fell,” said @lizzbitz.

“Hats off to the cast member for handling this like [a] pro,” @teh_kyleholland.

It’s unclear if this character performer suffered any injuries during this incident.

What’s the most unexpected interaction you’ve had with a Disney character? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.