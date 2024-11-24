As Disney Shuts Down Coaster Permanently, Universal Set To Follow Suit

Exciting changes are on the horizon for two of Florida’s most popular theme parks. At Universal Studios Florida, rumors are swirling that Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit will soon bid farewell. Meanwhile, over at Walt Disney World, big news has confirmed that the beloved Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith is undergoing a complete reimagining, transforming into a Muppets-themed attraction.

Farewell to Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit?

Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, an iconic roller coaster at Universal Studios Florida, has been thrilling guests since 2009. Known for its 90-degree vertical climb, non-inverted loop, and customizable soundtrack, it’s been a staple of the park’s skyline.

However, insiders suggest that the ride may close permanently in 2025 to make way for a new multi-launch coaster designed by Intamin. If true, this marks a significant evolution in Universal’s offerings, following the success of their Jurassic World VelociCoaster.

While Universal hasn’t officially announced the closure or its replacement, many speculate that the rumored new ride will elevate the park’s thrill factor even further. Fans will surely miss the unique music-themed experience but can look forward to another cutting-edge coaster, possibly enhancing Universal’s reputation for adrenaline-pumping attractions.

A Muppet-tastic Update for Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster

Across town at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, big changes have been confirmed for the iconic Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster. After more than two decades of pairing high-speed thrills with Aerosmith’s greatest hits, the ride will be transformed into a Muppets-themed roller coaster. This marks a significant shift in Disney’s approach, blending the humor and charm of the Muppets with the thrill of one of the park’s fastest attractions.

The reimagined ride is said to feature an all-new storyline where Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, and the rest of the gang attempt to put on the greatest concert of all time. Fans of the original attraction will still enjoy the high-speed loops and drops but can now expect a vibrant, comedic twist with scenes and songs inspired by the beloved characters.

What Does This Mean for Theme Park Fans?

The updates at both Universal and Disney highlight the ever-changing landscape of theme parks, where nostalgia often gives way to innovation. Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit’s rumored replacement may cater to thrill-seekers looking for cutting-edge experiences, while the Muppets-themed transformation of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster offers a refreshing family-friendly approach to high-speed fun.

These developments reflect a broader trend of parks investing in intellectual properties to enhance their appeal. Universal’s Jurassic World-themed attractions and Disney’s focus on incorporating beloved franchises like the Muppets into its rides ensure they remain competitive and engaging for fans of all ages.

Whether you’re a die-hard Aerosmith fan or have fond memories of customizing your Rip Ride Rockit playlist, these changes bring both excitement and a tinge of nostalgia. One thing is certain—theme park enthusiasts have a lot to look forward to as these iconic rides are reimagined for the next generation.