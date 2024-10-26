Jurassic World Attraction Surprises Fans with Exciting New Updates

When it comes to the Jurassic Park/Jurassic World franchise, Universal Pictures spares no expense. Whether it’s one of the many sequels or one of the popular attractions at Universal Studios (Jurassic Park: The Ride, VelociCoaster, etc.), Jurassic is always giving fans the most realistic dinosaurs, both practical and computerized.

Even on the animated side of the franchise, in the two Netflix shows Camp Cretaceous and Chaos Theory, the dinosaurs look incredibly convincing (as much as they can be in animated form, of course). And they look equally awesome in the upcoming first-person action-adventure video game “Jurassic Park: Survival” (TBA).

Simply put, the dinosaurs of Jurassic Park are the absolute gold standard for fictitious dinosaurs, period. But while many fans agree that the dinosaurs in Steven Spielberg’s original 1993 sci-fi masterpiece are unbeatable in terms of realism, the ones that populate Jurassic World: The Exhibition are the closest you’ll ever get to seeing real dinosaurs.

“Board the ferry to Isla Nublar and walk across the massive Jurassic World gates,” the official description for the experience reads. “Walk under a majestic Brachiosaurus, come face-to-face with ferocious Raptors, and get a rare up-close look at the most vicious dinosaur of them all, the Tyrannosaurus rex.”

Jurassic World: The Exhibition also promises that it’s “the closest you’ll ever come to living dinosaurs” — and they ain’t kidding!

The exhibition first debuted in London ExCel in 2022. Watch the trailer below:

Suitable for all ages, Jurassic World: The Exhibition allows guests to experience a walk-through of the theme park and its labs as seen in the 2015 blockbuster Jurassic World, during which they encounter state-of-the-art animatronic dinosaurs, such Brachiosaurus, Parasaurolophus, Velociraptor, Tyrannosaurus Rex, and Indominus Rex, to name a few.

This summer, Jurassic World: The Exhibition opened its massive gates at Manchester’s Trafford Center, where it has been hugely popular. Now, per Manchester Evening News, the experience has been given an extension until January 12, 2025, meaning guests can enjoy the jaw-dropping adventure 65 million years in the making over the festive period.

More Upcoming Jurassic Park/Jurassic World Content

If you can’t make it to the exhibition in Manchester, don’t worry — there’s a lot more to come from the Jurassic Park universe.

Next July, Jurassic World Rebirth (2025), the seventh film in the series which stars Scarlett Johansson (the Marvel Cinematic Universe), will hit theaters. And though there are no release dates, there are two new Jurassic video games in development, too: the aforementioned “Jurassic Park: Survival” and the third entry in the popular park management simulation series, “Jurassic World Evolution.”

For more information on Jurassic World: The Exhibition, visit the official website.

Have you experienced Jurassic World: The Exhibition? Let us know in the comments below!