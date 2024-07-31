Aerosmith Comments on Historic Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Update in Disney World

Legendary rock band Aerosmith comments on Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster’s history-making update in Disney World.

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Featuring many rides and attractions, Disney World, also known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” invites guests to enjoy some of the world’s most unique and exhilarating theme park attractions, with Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster being a prime example.

This iconic thrill ride places guests aboard a “super” stretch limo as they make their way to a concert headlined by none other than fabled rock group Aerosmith.

Guests are given “backstage passes” for the show but are only invited to the concert minutes before it starts. In an attempt to make it to the venue as fast as possible, guests find themselves propelled through the dark city streets of Los Angeles in a ride that’s rocking, rolling, and everything in between.

This very special ride recently reached a major milestone, with the band celebrating on social media.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Turns 25 Years Old

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Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster recently turned 25 years old, officially opening at Disney’s Hollywood Studios (MGM Studios at the time) on July 29, 1999.

Over the last few decades, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster has become an iconic part of the Disney theme parks and Florida as a whole, consistently ranking as one of the most popular and crowded rides on the resort property. When it opened back in 1999, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster was the very first roller coaster at Walt Disney World to feature a high-speed launch and inversions.

The official Aerosmith Twitter/X account shared a video to commemorate this milestone.

IT’S BACK!!!! To celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, the ride has just reopened at @WaltDisneyWorld in Orlando! pic.twitter.com/vmbDnIlL13 — Aerosmith (@Aerosmith) July 30, 2024

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“It’s back!” says the band. “To celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, the ride has just reopened at Walt Disney World in Orlando!” The band’s frontman Steven Tyler had this to say about the attraction via a D23 article:

You know you’ve made it when… you are at your own roller coaster! Joe Perry and I got on it and we rode it 29 times just to get the sound right. Then we were like this [eyes wide and shaking], so I said, “Joe, let’s go do the Tower of Terror and it will get us straight!” And we did, and we were able to walk home after that! What a joy! And I can go down there and ride it whenever I want!

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster faced an extensive refurbishment that rendered the ride unavailable for the first half of 2024. Losing this coaster likely affected wait times across both Disney’s Hollywood Studios and the Walt Disney World Resort in general.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster officially reopened on July 1, 2024. It was speculated that part of the reason Disney closed the attraction for so long was to give the ride a new theme, with some assuming the company would be completely removing the Aerosmith branding and storyline. These rumors stem from multiple lawsuits filed against Steven Tyler, which have since been struck down in court.

Disney made a slight tease regarding potentially retheming the coaster during its closure earlier this summer, though it looks like Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster is here to stay for the foreseeable future.

Are you glad Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster is back open? What is your favorite ride at Disney World?