Disney Shares Biggest Clue Ever for Rock ‘N’ Roller Coaster Retheme

Disney is hinting at Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster’s rumored overhaul in a very interesting and unexpected way.

While the Walt Disney World Resort features many rides and attractions, few are as loud, intense, and exhilarating as Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster. While classic coasters like Space Mountain and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad have entertained guests for decades, only one roller coaster features an intense launch and exciting loops.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster can be found at the end of Sunset Boulevard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and has provided guests with thrills and chills for decades, officially opening in 1999. Despite its age, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster remains one of the most popular rides in Walt Disney World, reaching top speeds of nearly 60 miles per hour. Aside from the Incredicoaster at Disney California Adventure, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster is one of the few Disney park rides to feature full inversions.

Unfortunately, this coaster closed at the start of the year. Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster officially shut down at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on January 8, 2024, and Disney has kept details on the refurbishment vague, not sharing any information regarding its eventual reopening. According to the Walt Disney World Resort website, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster will be closed until at least June 30, which is the furthest date the calendar will show.

While Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster closed for some much-needed maintenance and repairs, fans couldn’t help but wonder if there was another reason for such an extended closure. It’s been rumored for decades that Disney was working on retheming the ride entirely, breaking free from the Aerosmith theme that has been so closely associated with the ride.

While popular, many fans would argue that Aerosmith does not carry the same cultural weight the band did throughout the 90s, with plenty of newer and more modern outfits ripe for a Disney roller coaster. One of the most popular fan theories envisions the fictional pop sensation Powerline from A Goofy Movie (1995) taking over the ride.

While Disney has never officially addressed this, this idea is incredibly popular within the Walt Disney World community. However, Disney may have just given fans one of the biggest clues about this rumored retheme with a new piece of merchandise.

This May, Disney released a new Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster-themed pin. Pins are some of the most popular pieces of merchandise offered at the Disney parks, with pin trading having a long and treasured history at the Disney theme parks. What makes this new pin interesting is its design.

While the pin is themed around Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, the design features Goofy and does not mention the ride itself.

New Goofy Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster pin at Walt Disney World:

This is certainly not an official indication that Disney is retheming Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster,but it is one of the biggest hints toward this fan theory Disney has ever made, and with Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler embroiled in controversy, now would be the time to announce a total retheme.

The legendary rock band performer became the subject of controversy after multiple women filed lawsuits against him, claiming the singer sexually abused them as minors. A New York judge recently dismissed one of these lawsuits, but it’s clear Tyler’s public image has been permanently damaged.

Disney has a history of cutting ties with problematic and controversial people, and many fans theorized that the company was working on a total retheme of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster as a result. While Disney has not confirmed whether or not a Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster overhaul is in the works, this new pin is incredibly fascinating, giving fans just one more potential clue to theorize about.

Do you hope Disney rethemes Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster?