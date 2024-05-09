Guest Stuck on 57-Year-Old Disney Ride for “Three Hours,” Begs for Help

On Wednesday, a Disneyland Park guest who claimed to spend three hours stuck on “it’s a small world” made an unusual plea on social media.

“it’s a small world” is one of the most beloved and well-known attractions at Disneyland Resort–so iconic that Imagineers later created versions for Magic Kingdom Park, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Hong Kong Disneyland. Designed for the 1964 New York World’s Fair in the style of Disney Legend Mary Blair, the ride is as finicky as it is historic.

After entertaining millions of guests over 57 years, the “it’s a small world” animatronics and ride mechanisms have inevitably worn down. Despite regular refurbishment, the attraction breaks down frequently. Guests regularly notice motionless or missing animatronic dolls. In 2022, one guest captured footage of a decapitated doll.

“it’s a small world” amassed international attention last November when an intoxicated guest climbed out of the boat and onto the attraction’s set. He continued to explore after multiple warnings, interacting with props and animatronics, before stripping nude and swimming through the ride water. Security cast members eventually dragged him from the Disney park.

On Thursday, nudity was once again connected to “it’s a small world” online. Disneyland Resort guest Sawntee (@sawntee_yago on TikTok) posted this video while trapped on the broken-down ride.

“We got stuck for [three] hours on ‘it’s a small world,’” the Disney Park guest wrote. “Send help!”

“We’re stuck; somebody, please send nudes,” Sawntee joked in the video. “I mean, please send help.”

In the comments, Sawntee revealed that he’d “exaggerated” his party’s time on “it’s a small world.”

“It felt more like 666 hours lol,” he said. “[Just kidding]…it was like 15 minutes.”

Still, commenters were horrified at the thought of spending extra time on the boat ride.

“With the price of Disney tickets, they better have given you guys a new [ride],” @nayolowyo1999 wrote.

“That’s my worst nightmare,” said @rhapsodic.jess.

“Hahah I had to live it,” Sawntee replied.

What’s the longest you’ve been stuck on a ride at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort? In the comments, share your story with Inside the Magic.