NEW: 5 Major Universal Orlando Attractions Will Be Closed in October

If you’re planning to visit Universal Orlando Resort during October, you should be aware of a few closures that may affect your trip.

As October kicks off, Universal Orlando Resort is bustling with activity, especially with the highly anticipated Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) 2024. However, there are a few refurbishments and closures visitors should be aware of this month.

Universal Orlando Attractions Closed in October 2024

This is a time of year when visitors flock to the parks, drawn by both the seasonal events and the ever-popular attractions. However, it’s essential to be aware of a few closures that could impact your visit. October is a transitional period for the park, with various attractions temporarily closing for maintenance or for special event purposes like Halloween Horror Nights.

While closures are an inevitable part of theme park operations, they also offer an opportunity for upgrades and improvements that enhance future experiences.

Visitors planning to explore Universal Orlando Resort this month should consider the attractions that will be unavailable, especially if they’re hoping to catch popular rides. Despite these closures, the excitement of Halloween Horror Nights ensures that the energy in the parks remains high, and there’s plenty to enjoy in both Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure.

Here are some of the notable closures and refurbishments happening at Universal Orlando Resort in October:

The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man (Islands of Adventure) – Closing on October 21 for refurbishment, with plans to reopen on November 6. Fast and Furious – Supercharged (Universal Studios Florida) – Closed since August 19, this attraction will remain down until November 3. The extended closure is related to its use as a queue for Halloween Horror Nights. Pteranodon Flyers (Islands of Adventure) – Closed since April, this attraction has yet to receive a reopening date as parts are awaited for repairs. Me-Ship, The Olive (Islands of Adventure) – Scheduled to close on October 21, with a planned reopening on December 4. Shrek’s Swamp for Little Ogres (Universal Studios Florida) — The popular area inside of DreamWorks Land has been closed for an unexpected refurbishment, and there is no reopening date shared right now.

Shrek’s Swamp for Little Ogres in refurbishment. pic.twitter.com/OH2n2mX5lg — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) October 1, 2024

These closures may affect your trip, so it’s a good idea to stay updated on any schedule changes.

The Highlights of Halloween Horror Nights 2024

Despite these closures, Halloween Horror Nights 2024 remains the highlight of October, running select nights through November 3. This year’s event features 10 haunted houses, each delivering terrifying experiences based on popular films, original stories, and folklore.

Here’s the lineup for 2024:

Insidious: The Further – Step into the paranormal world of Insidious and face the eerie horrors from the film franchise. A Quiet Place – Stay silent as you try to survive the creatures that hunt in this post-apocalyptic world. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire – Join the Ghostbusters in stopping a new specter, Garraka, who freezes his victims and plunges the world into a second Ice Age. Triplets of Terror – Attend a birthday party where the hosts, three sinister siblings, recreate their family’s murders. Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America – Encounter terrifying Latin American legends such as La Muerta and El Silbón in this chilling house. The Museum: Deadly Exhibits – A museum exhibit goes horribly wrong when evil escapes and wreaks havoc. Major Sweets Candy Factory – This seemingly sweet candy factory hides a deadly secret as sugar-fueled fiends run amok. Goblin’s Feast – Enter a goblin village where you’re on the menu at a lavish, grotesque feast. Slaughter Sinema 2 – A B-movie horror marathon at a drive-in where you’re caught in the action of creature features and grindhouse gore. Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines – Fans will encounter Saskia Van Helsing, a new fearless huntress. She faces off with Dracula’s daughter, Countess Marya, who arose from the dead to seek revenge for her father and destroy the Van Helsing bloodline. With a mission to kill, Dracula’s daughter, from 1936’s Dracula’s Daughter, forms a deadly alliance with the She-Wolf, inspired by the 1946 film She-Wolf of London, and Anck-Su-Namun, from the 1932 film The Mummy – only to be intercepted by Saskia and an unlikely ally, The Bride of Frankenstein.

In addition to the haunted houses, there are five scare zones, themed foods, merchandise, and much more.

Why October is a Great Time to Visit Universal Orlando

While some attractions may be closed, October is still an ideal time to visit Universal Orlando Resort, especially if you’re a fan of Halloween. Halloween Horror Nights is the star of the season, offering plenty of thrills, chills, and immersive horror experiences. Just make sure to go ahead and grab your tickets, as HHN is extremely popular, and we’re already seeing some sellouts as Halloween approaches.

Whether you’re braving the haunted houses or enjoying the regular attractions, October at Universal Orlando Resort promises an unforgettable experience!