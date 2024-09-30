Shrek’s Swamp Barricades Entry at Universal, Kids Unexpectedly Blocked from Entering

Shrek has quickly become a huge part of Universal Orlando Resort.

The Resounding Success of Shrek

The Shrek movie franchise, produced by DreamWorks Animation, is one of the most successful animated film series in history, known for its witty subversion of fairy tale tropes and lovable characters.

The series, which stars Shrek the ogre (voiced by Mike Myers), alongside Donkey (Eddie Murphy) and Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz), quickly became a cultural phenomenon and a cornerstone of DreamWorks’ success. Over the years, the Shrek franchise has grossed billions at the box office and solidified its place as a pop culture icon.

The first Shrek movie, released in 2001, set the stage for the franchise’s massive success. The film follows Shrek, an ogre living in isolation, who embarks on a journey to rescue Princess Fiona for the villainous Lord Farquaad in exchange for reclaiming his swamp.

Along the way, Shrek forms friendships and learns valuable lessons about love and acceptance. The movie earned $492 million worldwide and won the first-ever Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, establishing DreamWorks as a serious competitor to Disney and Pixar.

Following the success of the original, Shrek 2 was released in 2004 and became an even bigger hit, grossing $935 million globally. The sequel continues Shrek’s story as he and Fiona visit her parents in the kingdom of Far Far Away, leading to comical misunderstandings and the introduction of new characters like Puss in Boots and the Fairy Godmother.

Shrek 2 was the highest-grossing film of 2004 and remains one of the top-grossing animated films of all time, beloved for its humor and heart.

Shrek the Third, released in 2007, continued the franchise’s commercial success, grossing $807 million worldwide. This film follows Shrek, Donkey, and Puss in Boots as they search for Fiona’s cousin, Arthur, who is next in line for the throne, while Prince Charming plots to take over the kingdom.

Although it performed well at the box office, the third installment received mixed reviews, with some critics noting a decline in the humor and originality that made the earlier films so beloved.

The fourth film, Shrek Forever After, was released in 2010 and grossed $756 million globally. Promoted as the final chapter in Shrek’s story, this installment sees Shrek grappling with midlife insecurities, leading him to make a deal with the cunning Rumpelstiltskin. Shrek finds himself in an alternate reality where he never existed and must fight to restore his life.

Although not as critically acclaimed as the first two films, Shrek Forever After was a financial success and wrapped up the main storyline of the beloved ogre.

The Shrek universe expanded beyond the main films with the release of Puss in Boots in 2011, a spin-off that follows the adventures of the fan-favorite character Puss in Boots before he meets Shrek. This film was also a hit, grossing $554 million worldwide, and it earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Animated Feature.

In 2022, the sequel Puss in Boots: The Last Wish was released, exploring more mature themes such as mortality while continuing the character’s adventurous storyline. It was both a critical and commercial success, grossing $485 million globally as of mid-2023.

The Shrek franchise as a whole has grossed over $4 billion across its four main films and spin-offs, making it one of the highest-grossing animated series of all time.

Its impact goes beyond just box office numbers; the franchise has become a cultural touchstone, influencing everything from memes to merchandise to theme park attractions. Characters like Shrek, Donkey, and Fiona are instantly recognizable, and the films’ humor, which appeals to both children and adults, has made them timeless.

The success of Shrek has been pivotal for DreamWorks Animation, positioning the studio as a major player in the animation world alongside Disney and Pixar. The franchise’s clever mix of humor, heart, and pop culture references has endeared it to audiences around the world, ensuring its place as one of the most beloved and profitable animated series of modern cinema.

Even after two decades, the magic of Shrek continues to captivate new generations, solidifying its legacy in the realm of animated film.

Shrek Takes Over Universal Orlando Resort

In the past, Shrek has had a large presence at Universal Orlando Resort, particularly Universal Studios Florida. In 2003, Shrek 4-D opened to the public, along with the chance to talk Donkey as a meet and greet character.

While the ride shut down, this past summer, Universal not only opened an entire Shrek’s Swamp play area and meet and greet space, but added Shrek into the evening show, CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular.

If you have always dreamed of seeing a drone version of Shrek in the sky, this would truly be your happily ever after.

DreamWorks Land, a new area at Universal Studios Hollywood, offers guests the opportunity to explore the worlds of popular DreamWorks animated films. The area features attractions, character meet-and-greets, interactive play areas, and a live show inspired by Shrek, Trolls, and Kung Fu Panda.

Enjoy themed food and drinks, such as Shrekzels and Poppy-licious Pink and BroZone Berry ice cream treats. Thrill-seekers can experience the Trolls Trollercoaster, while families can learn kung fu moves with Po in Panda Village. Meet and take photos with characters like Shrek, Donkey, Poppy, Branch, Puss in Boots, and Gabby from Gabby’s Dollhouse.

DreamWorks Imagination Celebration is a must-see live show that combines popular songs, dancing, and technology to bring DreamWorks stories to life.

Over the past few days, however, Shrek’s Swamp has been closed. Inside Universal shared a photo on X of its current state today, with the play area behind walls. That means no outhouse fart slide for anyone.

“Shrek’s Swamp playground in DreamWorks Land is closed off and behind walls.”

Shrek’s Swamp playground in DreamWorks Land is closed off and behind walls. @UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/dQo66TVlYS — Inside Universal (@insideuniversal) September 30, 2024

It is not clear why the playground is behind walls, nor how long it will be this way. There was no scheduled maintenance for the area. However, there is a chance that some surprise fixings were needed after Hurricane Helene rolled through. There could have been some small damages from the hurricane, in which case Universal would have to fix it, and ensure that while they do, no kids would try to play around.

The Future of Shrek

DreamWorks Animation has announced that Shrek 5 is in development, with a release date set for July 1, 2026. Original cast members Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz are confirmed to return.

Antonio Banderas’ return as Puss in Boots has not been officially confirmed. Walt Dohrn, who previously worked on the Shrek franchise, will direct Shrek 5. Gina Shay and Chris Meledandri will produce the film, with Brad Ableson serving as co-director.

Eddie Murphy has confirmed that he has already begun voice recording for Shrek 5 and will also be working on a Donkey spin-off movie.

Are you excited to see the Shrek franchise continue to grow at Universal?