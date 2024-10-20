The Final Countdown: 10 Must-Do Things at Disney World Before 2024 Ends

As we move through the final months of 2024, there are several must-see attractions and experiences at Disney World that you won’t want to miss.

Whether it’s catching a limited-time event, indulging in the holiday spirit, or enjoying a beloved ride before it closes for a lengthy refurbishment, the magic of Disney is alive and well, and there’s no better way to close out the year than by taking in the best of what the parks have to offer.

Below are 10 things you absolutely don’t want to miss before the calendar flips to 2025.

1. Ride Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Before Its Closes

One of Disney World’s most iconic attractions, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Magic Kingdom, is set to close for a major refurbishment starting January 6, 2025. The closure is expected to last more than a year, meaning this beloved ride will be unavailable throughout 2025 and well into 2026.

If you’re visiting Disney World before the end of the year, now is the time to experience the “wildest ride in the wilderness.” The runaway mine train-themed coaster offers a thrilling yet family-friendly adventure through the wild west, with plenty of twists, turns, and views of Magic Kingdom’s Frontierland.

As one of the park’s opening-day attractions, it’s a classic Disney experience you won’t want to miss before it goes dark for such an extended period.

While the reason for Big Thunder Mountain’s closure hasn’t been announced, many fans have speculated that it has to do with the major construction that is set to come to Frontierland.

The Disney World park area will be welcoming in Cars Land — which will be replacing Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island — as well as Disney Villains Land. With so many changes coming to the area, it only makes sense that Big Thunder Mountain Railroad will also be refreshed, likely with a new track and potentially some new set elements.

2. EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival (Through November 23, 2024)

If you love good food and drink, there’s no better place to be than the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival. Running through November 23, this festival offers an immersive culinary journey, with global marketplaces scattered throughout World Showcase offering dishes and drinks from various countries.

Whether you’re looking to try savory bites, sweet desserts, or unique wines and cocktails, the festival has something for everyone. There are also cooking demonstrations, tastings, and live music performances from well-known artists during the Eat to the Beat concert series. As the festival winds down, now is the perfect time to take advantage of its offerings.

3. Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party (Select Dates November 8 – December 22, 2024)

Get into the holiday spirit with Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, a special-ticketed event at Magic Kingdom that celebrates the festive season in grand Disney style.

Running on select nights from November 8 through December 22, the party offers a host of exclusive entertainment, including the Once Upon a Christmastime Parade and special holiday fireworks. Guests can also enjoy complimentary cookies and hot cocoa, character meet-and-greets, and, of course, holiday-themed overlays on select rides like Space Mountain.

As this is one of the most popular holiday events at Disney, tickets sell out quickly, so be sure to plan ahead if you want to attend. For those wondering, tickets start at $159.00 and increase depending on the dates selected.

4. EPCOT Festival of the Holidays (November 24 – December 30, 2024)

Once the Food & Wine Festival concludes, EPCOT seamlessly transitions into the Festival of the Holidays, which runs from November 24 through December 30.

This festival celebrates holiday traditions from around the world, with special holiday kitchens, performances, and the iconic Candlelight Processional. Each World Showcase pavilion offers a glimpse into the holiday customs of its respective country, making this a great way to experience a diverse array of holiday traditions.

One highlight is the Holiday Cookie Stroll, where you can sample cookies from various holiday kitchens, collect stamps, and earn a special prize for completing the stroll.

5. Experience Jollywood Nights at Hollywood Studios

For the second time, Disney’s Hollywood Studios will host Jollywood Nights, a brand-new holiday event that promises to bring a unique blend of vintage and modern holiday flair.

On select nights from November 9 through December 21, you’ll be able to enjoy a night filled with live music, dance parties, and holiday entertainment in the park’s most iconic locations. One of the highlights will be a jazz lounge featuring live performances, offering a more sophisticated take on holiday fun. Guests will also be treated to meet-and-greets with rare characters and holiday-themed treats.

Tickets for Jollywood Nights start at $149.00 and can range as high as $169.00 before taxes.

6. Holiday Decorations Across All Disney World Parks

From November through the end of December, all four Disney World parks transform into holiday wonderlands, with festive décor adorning every corner.

Magic Kingdom, in particular, becomes a stunning sight, with a massive Christmas tree on Main Street U.S.A. and beautiful holiday projections on Cinderella Castle. Even if you’re not attending Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, you can still enjoy the park’s holiday ambiance.

Typically, Magic Kingdom is transformed overnight — on October 31 — into this magical Christmas wonderland, which greets Disney park guests on November 1. Of course, we haven’t been given confirmation on that being the case this year yet.

EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom also get into the holiday spirit with their own unique decorations and themed attractions. Be sure to take your time exploring the parks at night, as the lights and decorations are truly magical after dark.

7. The Candlelight Processional at EPCOT

A cornerstone of EPCOT’s Festival of the Holidays is the Candlelight Processional, a moving retelling of the Christmas story— the story of the birth of Jesus Christ— by a celebrity narrator, accompanied by a 50-piece orchestra and mass choir.

This tradition has been a part of Disney’s holiday celebrations for decades, and it’s one of the most beautiful and inspiring experiences you can have at the parks. Celebrity narrators for 2024 include popular stars from movies, TV, and Broadway, making each performance unique.

The Candlelight Processional takes place at the America Gardens Theatre and is included with regular park admission, although dining packages are available for priority seating.

8. The Disney Skyliner During the Holiday Season

If you haven’t yet ridden the Disney Skyliner, the holiday season is a perfect time to try it. This gondola system offers stunning aerial views of Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and several Disney resorts, and during the holiday season, you’ll get an extra touch of magic with the festive decorations below.

Whether you’re traveling between parks or just enjoying a leisurely ride, the Skyliner is a fun and relaxing way to take in the sights, especially in the evening when the holiday lights are in full display.

9. Disney Springs Christmas Tree Stroll

Disney Springs, the shopping and dining district of Disney World, becomes a holiday destination in its own right during the Christmas season. The Christmas Tree Stroll, a free and self-guided activity, features elaborately decorated trees themed to various Disney movies, characters, and attractions.

As you explore Disney Springs, you can pick up a map to guide you to each tree, and if you find them all, you can collect a special prize. This is a great way to experience some Disney magic without needing a Disney park ticket, and it’s a perfect option for a more relaxed evening during your visit.

10. EPCOT’s World Showcase Holiday Storytellers

As part of the Festival of the Holidays, EPCOT’s World Showcase features holiday storytellers who share the customs and traditions of the holidays celebrated in their respective countries.

Whether it’s learning about Père Noël in France or the mischievous Barn Santa in Norway, these performances offer a fun and educational way to explore the diverse holiday celebrations around the world. It’s also a fantastic way to engage younger visitors with interactive and entertaining presentations that bring these traditions to life.

Final Thoughts for Disney World in 2024

The last few months of 2024 are packed with unforgettable experiences at Disney World, and with the holidays fast approaching, now is the perfect time to visit. From the festive decor and special events to the classic rides and attractions, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Be sure to take advantage of everything Disney has to offer before the year ends, and don’t miss out on the magic that awaits you at The Most Magical Place on Earth.

Whether you’re riding Big Thunder Mountain Railroad one last time before its lengthy closure, indulging in global flavors at EPCOT’s Food & Wine Festival, or getting swept up in the holiday spirit at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, Disney World is the perfect place to close out your 2024 in style.

Will you be visiting Walt Disney World Resort in 2024? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!