SeaWorld Doesn’t Offer Refunds To Hurricane-Affected Guests

SeaWorld Orlando has issued a statement ahead of Hurricane Milton, which experts predict will hit Florida on Wednesday, October 9.

Hurricane Milton has rapidly intensified in the last 48 hours, forcing increased reactions from public officials and vacation destinations alike. On Saturday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 51 counties.

These included Orange County, home to SeaWorld Orlando, Universal Orlando Resort, and Walt Disney World Resort, and Polk County, home to LEGOLAND Florida Resort.

One day later, the National Hurricane Center upgraded Milton from a tropical storm to a Category 3 Hurricane. On Monday, the storm leveled up to Category 4 and then to Category 5 within just a few hours. Orlando International Airport (MCO) plans to cease commercial operations during the storm.

In response, Governor DeSantis and the Florida Department of Transportation suspended road tolls throughout the Sunshine State, particularly near mandatory evacuation zones in Sarasota and Manatee counties.

Some roadways near Walt Disney World Resort are included in this toll ban, which went into effect at 10:30 a.m. on Monday. DeSantis said the policy would last seven days, but things could change as authorities evaluate Hurricane Milton and its aftermath.

On Monday, SeaWorld Orlando issued its official response to Hurricane Milton, stating that the theme parks would remain operational through the storm. The theme park maintains a weather information page for guests and states that it will offer return visits to guests should conditions force an early theme park closure or ride closures longer than 60 minutes.

“SeaWorld Orlando usually remains open even when the weather isn’t cooperating, and we have lots of awesome ways for you and your family to have fun while it passes,” the theme park writes.

“Still, you never know when thunder and lightning, hail, or even a hurricane might unexpectedly land and ruin your good time. But don’t worry. That’s when our Weather-or-Not Assurance steps in to provide you with a return visit on us!”

SeaWorld Orlando did not state whether it would offer refunds to Central Florida travelers impacted by Hurricane Milton.

Do you have tips for visiting SeaWorld Orlando or another theme park during heavy rain and wind? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments.