Unraveling Michael Myers: His Motivations for Murder in ‘Halloween’

When one thinks of the Haddonfield bogeyman Michael Myers, who has enjoyed 12 appearances in the Halloween movies to date, those thoughts are often accompanied by the idea that the iconic deranged serial killer is entirely without motive.

However, though this may be the case in John Carpenter’s original 1978 film, with the franchise now spanning multiple storylines and timelines, there are many reasons why Michael decides to go trick-or-treating every October 31. So let’s take a closer look.

Michael Myers’ Original Motive

At age six, Michael Myers committed his first murder, brutally killing his teenage sister Judith Myers, which led to his lifelong incarceration in Smith’s Grove Sanitarium, where he remained for 15 years under the care of Dr. Samuel Loomis (Donald Pleasence).

But his escape on Halloween night in 1978 led him back into Haddonfield, where he embarked on a killing spree. Michael’s initial motivations for killing in the film remain unknown, however, there appears to be a desire to relive the moment of his first heinous act.

The simplicity of both Michael’s approach and appearance, juxtaposed with his lack of clear motive, renders him one of the most terrifying figures within the horror genre.

Michael Myers and Laurie Strode

The reveal that Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) is Michael Myers’ sister drastically altered the direction of the franchise. Introduced in Halloween II (1981), the revelation transformed Michael’s motives from indiscriminate slaughter to a relentless pursuit to eliminate his remaining family.

Michael’s unwavering determination to hunt Laurie continues in Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998) and Halloween: Resurrection (2002). The sibling motive is also utilized in the two Rob Zombie remakes, Halloween (2007) and Halloween II (2009), in which Michael Myers and Laurie Strode are played by Tyler Mane and Scout Taylor-Compton, respectively.

Halloween: The Thorn Trilogy

While Michael Myers’ supernatural abilities are vague, perhaps even non-existent, in previous films, the introduction of the bizarre “Thorn cult” in Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995) lends an undeniably supernatural element to the character.

In the 1978 film, Michael’s motivations are unclear, and in Halloween II through Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989), he’s intent on eliminating his entire bloodline. While the latter still appears to be somewhat the case in Curse, it’s also implied that the cult imbues him with evil beyond environmental influences, as well as power. In other words, Michael is not merely a psychotic killer but rather a vessel for sinister forces.

The Latest Halloween Trilogy

David Gordon Green’s Halloween trilogy, which is comprised of Halloween (2018), Halloween Kills (2018), and Halloween Ends (2022), all sequels to John Carpenter’s 1978 film that ignore every film since, brings Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) back to his original form in that there appears to be no rhyme or reason for his actions.

Where Michael is concerned, the goal of these three films is to present the Haddonfield bogeyman as the personification of fear itself—a relentless force that dehumanizes its victims. The presence of humanity within Michael is completely absent; he operates devoid of moral reasoning or emotional connection, rendering him a quintessential symbol of evil.

