‘Halloween’ Timelines Collide as Franchise Reinstates Rob Zombie’s Michael Myers Following TV Series Announcement

Like every other iconic slasher franchise, Halloween has a handful of stinkers under its belt. Although this is hardly surprising when you consider how long the franchise has been going and how many films it’s churned out in that time. And though they might have their defenders, Rob Zombie’s 2007 remake and its 2009 sequel are among those bad entries.

Halloween (2007) is a direct remake of John Carpenter’s 1978 classic; however, while Zombie’s iteration offers up a more modernized, near-shot-for-shot remake of the original film, it only comes during the third act. Until then, we get a whole backstory to Michael Myers (Daeg Faerch/Tyler Mane) that we most definitely didn’t need to endure.

There was certainly potential to explore a younger Michael Myers, but the entire point of the Haddonfield bogeyman is the mystique he’s shrouded in. Like the shadows themselves, those unanswered questions, when removed, render Michael anything but terrifying. When it comes to Michael Myers, the question is always more interesting than the answer.

That said, the adult Michael Myers, played by Tyler Mane (Deadpool & Wolverine) is a truly terrifying, towering force of nature. At 6’10”, he is pure nightmare fuel. He’s also among the most violent incarnations of Michael, alongside George P Wilbur in Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995) and James Jude Courtney in the latest Halloween trilogy.

Scout Taylor-Compton’s Laurie Strode is also pretty solid, and, if we’re basing the “Scream Queen” status on actual screams alone, she beats Jamie Lee Curtis every time (in Curtis’ defense, her stoicism is what helped make her one of slasher’s favorite-ever “final girls”). The kills scenes are also insanely brutal, but, unfortunately, that’s where our positives end.

While there’s nothing wrong with depicting Michael as being someone from a broken home, the way in which Zombie frames the character’s rocky upbringing is a huge turn-off: foul language plagues 95% of the dialogue within seconds of the film opening, and the characters are utterly despicable, none of which make for a particularly pleasant viewing experience.

Ultimately, Rob Zombie’s Halloween amounts to nothing more than a grimy reboot. Its bleak and brutal sequel, Halloween II (2009), though far more ambitious, is also teeming with its own problems. Pretentious hallucinations? Check. Horrible characters and dialogue? Check. A Michael Myers who feels more like a deranged, revenge-driven drifter? Check.

Of course, there are pros and cons to each film, which is why many fans remain divided on them both. While a third film was planned (Rob Zombie’s Halloween 3D), it’s now widely known that Zombie wanted out and only agreed to helm the second film on the basis he was allowed to do with it whatever he wanted (and boy, did he stick to those terms!).

As we know, Rob Zombie’s Halloween timeline is now defunct like many others that came before it, and was eventually replaced by Blumhouse Production’s Halloween trilogy. David Gordon Green’s Halloween (2018), Halloween Kills (2021), and Halloween Ends (2022) grossed a combined $498.7 worldwide, paving the way for another new era for the franchise.

So, a new Halloween shared cinematic universe is now in development. Starting with a television series (a first for the franchise), the new continuity will eventually find its way back into theaters with a follow-up film. Meanwhile, there are two Halloween video games in the works. The first, “RetroRealms: Halloween,” hits shelves this October.

But while a new Michael is lurking around the corner, it looks like Tyler Mane’s gigantic iteration of the Haddonfield bogeyman hasn’t been relegated to the past like we thought (as Dr. Loomis warned us, “you can’t kill the bogeyman”). Per Bloody Disgusting, you can now collect an official Rob Zombie Halloween Michael Myers figurine as seen in the 2007 film.

From Numskull Designs, this highly detailed collectible statue comes with a catch — you have to build him across the “13 days of Halloween” (is this an actual countdown like the 12 days of Christmas, or is it 13 days for each Halloween movie?). So, Tyler Mane’s Myers might not be returning in a theatrical capacity, but this figure is of the highest movie quality.

The official website describes the 9-inch collectible as “a terrifying treat for horror fans” comprised of “13 unlucky pieces” with which “you can build your very own Michael Myers figurine that you can keep and display forever.”

“The pieces are individually packaged in a stylish Collector’s Box with a design paying homage to this iconic movie,” the description adds.

In his filthy boiler suit, wielding his large kitchen knife, Michael comes equipped with a gravestone and a pumpkin, making it the perfect centerpiece for October 31. Although, with that said, apparently the pieces start on December 1. They do know when Halloween is, right? Well, it sounds like you have 13 months to build the Haddonfield bogeyman.

Fortunately, “RetroRealms: Halloween” will arrive in time for the spooky season. Watch the new trailer below, per IGN:

Here’s the description for “RetroRealms: Halloween”, per the official website.

Step into the RetroRealms, a 16-bit Pixel Art world, and take control of classic horror icon Michael Myers! Fight your way across multiple levels of platformer action filled with sights and sounds inspired by the original Halloween film. Slice your way through Haddonfield, face-off in epic Boss battles against familiar faces from the movie, and overcome blood-soaked challenges in this intense retro throwback to classic arcade action!

“RetroRealms: Halloween” will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Steam on October 18. A limited “Halloween Collector’s Edition” version of the game will also be available. Visit the official website for more information.

There are no release dates for any of the upcoming Halloween projects, which includes the television series, the second game, and the new film.

