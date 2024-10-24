Final Remnants of Once-Popular Location Destroyed at Disney Shopping Center

A once-popular Disney location is no more.

There’s no denying that the Disney theme parks have undergone tremendous changes in recent years, with new rides, attractions, lands, restaurants, and other experiences popping up around the world.

Some of the biggest upgrades can be found at the Walt Disney World Resort, with rides like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, TRON Lightcycle / Run, and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure seeming to usher in a new age for The Walt Disney Company as a whole.

The original Disneyland Resort in California has also seen big changes recently, like the opening of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Both Disneyland and Walt Disney World are poised to undergo more changes over the next few years, with Disney announcing several exciting new projects during its D23 event this August.

However, Disneyland Paris has also been interesting to keep an eye on, with one of the resort’s longtime locations finally coming down.

On October 22, 2024, the story of Disneyland Paris’ Planet Hollywood officially closed, with the final dome supports being demolished. Twitter/X account DLPReport shared a few photos of the destruction, calling it “the end” for Planet Hollywood.

It’s the end of.. the end for Planet Hollywood. The dome support is gone and crews are working on the lower structure:

— DLP Report (@DLPReport) October 22, 2024

This moment in time can be traced back to late 2022 when news first broke of Planet Hollywood’s closure. The iconic movie and entertainment-themed eatery could be found at Disney Village, Disneyland Paris’ version of places like Disney Springs and Downtown Disney.

Planet Hollywood officially closed its doors on January 7, 2023.

Disney Village is home to many other dining and shopping opportunities, but few were as recognizable as Planet Hollywood, with the building’s exterior featuring the iconic blue dome.

The continued demolition of Planet Hollywood comes as Disney Village itself undergoes a massive transformation. This overhaul has resulted in the temporary and permanent closure of several locations, like The LEGO Store, a bar sponsored by Coca-Cola, and the previously mentioned Planet Hollywood.

Disneyland Paris originally opened in 1992, featuring just one theme park: Disneyland Park. However, in 2002, the European resort expanded by opening its second theme park, Walt Disney Studios. Over the last two decades, Disneyland Paris has become a popular tourist destination for France and Europe as a whole.

Walt Disney Studios park is also undergoing its own transformation, with Disneyland Paris announcing several new rides and attractions will be built at the park. In conjunction with these upgrades, Walt Disney Studios will be renamed Disney Adventure World.

This park already offers a wide range of rides and attractions, such as The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and Avengers Assemble: Flight Force.

Have you ever been to Disneyland Paris?