Disney Resort Adds Paid Seating at Popular Shows

Disney theme parks have always been relatively expensive, but the price was largely justified by the amazing perks that came with the ticket’s cost. Unfortunately, many of those perks have slowly been taken away, while the cost of visiting Disney has skyrocketed, with many parks now costing more than ever. At Walt Disney World Resort, for example, the free FastPass program, complimentary Magical Express, and even free MagicBands have been removed and now cost money.

Currently, no Disney theme park has a free FastPass system. Disneyland Paris, Shanghai Disney, Hong Kong Disney, and Tokyo Disney all have a system called Premier Access. Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort both have the Lightning Lane Multi Pass system.

Premier Access and Lightning Lane Multi Pass are paid programs that allow guests to pre-purchase the service and skip the standby queue at some of their favorite rides and attractions. Each program varies in terms of price, reservation system, and the perks of spending money to wait in a shorter line.

The Tokyo Disney Resort introduced its Premier Access Program in May 2022, enhancing guests’ experiences at Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea. Guests can purchase Premier Access for between 1500 JPY to 2500 JPY — or for anywhere between $9 and $16 USD. That is much cheaper than the average cost of around $30 to $35 for Disneyland and Disney World’s Lightning Lane Multi Pass.

However, just like the Lightning Lane Multi Pass, not all attractions are included in Tokyo’s Premier Pass. Guests have to pay a separate fee to wait in the shorter lines at Splash Mountain, Disney Harmony in Color Parade, Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast, The Happy Ride with Baymax, and Tokyo Disneyland Electrical Parade Dreamlights.

Over at Tokyo DisneySea, the separately priced attractions include Toy Story Mania!, Believe! Sea of Dreams Nighttime Spectacular, Journey to the Center of the Earth, Tower of Terror, and Soaring: Fantastic Flight.

Recently, Tokyo Disney went a step further with its Premier Access Pass. If guests pay for the pass, they can pre-book priority seating at the most popular shows around the Resort through the Tokyo Disney Resort app.

As per the Tokyo Disney website:

Guests can select a designated time for admission in advance, and enjoy parades or shows from a designated viewing area. You will be able to purchase Disney Premier Access for another parade or show 60 minutes after purchasing Disney Premier Access, or after the admission time of your purchased Disney Premier Access (for parades or shows,) whichever is earlier.

On your day of visit, please view the performance from the designated seat, or specified location with a corresponding number at your feet (the number indicating your specified location will be displayed on the screen of your mobile device after you have completed your purchase of Disney Premier Access).

For information about performances with designated seats or specified locations within viewing areas, please check the page for each parade/show.

The shows that will be available to pre-book with the Premier Access Pass are Mickey’s Magical Music World and Club Mouse Beat at Tokyo Disneyland and Big Band Beat at Tokyo DisneySea.

Guests can currently prebook seats for Big Band Beat. Pre-booking for Mickey’s Magical Music World and Club Mouse Beat will be available beginning November 13. Pricing for the Premier Access Pass for those two shows has not been revealed.

Unlike shows at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, seats at Tokyo Disney shows are distributed via a lottery system. Tokyo Disney states that guests who do not win a lottery seat will be able to purchase the Premier Access Pass and then book a seat at the showing of their choice, as long as there is still seating available.

Because guests pay extra to watch the show by purchasing the Premier Access Pass, they can choose from seats close to the stage and in the center of the venue.

Preferred seating is also available for parades through the Tokyo Disney Premier Access Pass.

Preferred parade seating is not available through the Disneyland and Disney World Lightning Lane Multi Pass at this time. However, certain guests can get reserved viewing spots via select experiences, like the Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort Guided Tour.

