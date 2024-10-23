Disney Guest Goes Viral for Drunken Interaction with Goofy

A TikTok video showing a Disney guest enthusiastically dancing and hugging Goofy at a character breakfast has gone viral, sparking both laughter and controversy online.

The video, captioned “When you have one too many Bloody Mary’s at the character breakfast,” depicts the guest in a lively mood, swaying to music and embracing the beloved Disney character. While many viewers found the clip lighthearted and amusing, not everyone was impressed with the guest’s behavior.

Drunk Disney Guest Goes Viral

As the video circulated, amassing hundreds of thousands of views and thousands of comments, reactions began to pour in. A large portion of TikTok users praised the guest’s carefree attitude, commenting on how fun and memorable the moment seemed. One commenter on the Barstool Sports video shared:

“I’m cracking up oh my god hahahah”

However, not everyone found the situation entertaining. Some commenters questioned why a guest would be intoxicated at Disney, a place that many associate with family-friendly fun. The criticism raises a recurring concern about the presence of alcohol at Disney resorts.

While Walt Disney World and Disneyland both allow alcohol at select locations, including their famous character dining experiences, the behavior of intoxicated guests has been a growing issue in recent years. Many parents and guests expect Disney to maintain a wholesome atmosphere, and moments like the one in the viral video can blur the lines between family fun and adult behavior.

Past Incidents of Drunk Guests at Disney Parks

This isn’t the first time Disney has faced controversy regarding intoxicated guests. Both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort have made headlines in recent years for removing guests who were overly intoxicated or disruptive. In one notable incident, two members of Club 33 were banned from the park after a drunken display.

Disney takes such situations seriously, often stepping in when guests’ behavior threatens to disrupt the enjoyment of others. Security teams at both resorts are trained to handle these types of incidents discreetly, ensuring that other visitors can continue to experience the magic without disturbance.

As the video continues to rack up views, the conversation surrounding alcohol consumption at Disney parks shows no signs of slowing down. While some see the viral clip as harmless fun, others worry that such behavior could become more commonplace, detracting from the family-friendly environment that Disney is known for.

For now, Disney seems to be navigating this balancing act carefully, offering a range of experiences for all ages while maintaining a strict code of conduct to prevent disruptions. However, the viral TikTok serves as a reminder that not everyone agrees on where to draw the line when it comes to alcohol in the parks.

Whether you find the video funny or concerning, one thing is certain: Goofy’s character breakfast encounter is sure to be a memorable one for the guest—and for the internet at large. What do you think about drinking at Disney?