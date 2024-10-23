TikTok Creator Under Fire for “Fatphobic” Social Media Rant About Disney

TikToker Paige Reuter (@paigereuterr) has found herself at the center of controversy after posting a video complaining about the number of “fat people” at Walt Disney World Resort. In the now-viral video, she expressed frustration over larger-bodied individuals allegedly causing delays on rides.

The caption of her video read, “little concerning!!! i don’t like that the rides are being held up,” sparking outrage among many users on the platform. The video quickly gained attention, with many calling out the content for being offensive, fatphobic, and unfairly targeting Disney guests who do not fit conventional body standards.

Backlash and the Issue of Fatphobia in Theme Parks

The backlash to Reuter’s post was immediate, with many users criticizing the video for perpetuating harmful stereotypes and reinforcing fatphobia, both within and outside the theme park community. Many deemed her comments mean and unnecessary.

However, this opinion is certainly not foreign when it comes to the theme park community. It can be pointed out that such posts contribute to a larger, systemic issue where individuals with larger bodies are discriminated against, ridiculed, and made to feel unwelcome in public spaces — including places designed to bring joy, like Disney theme parks.

Fatphobia, or the fear and discrimination against individuals who are overweight or obese, is a pervasive issue in society. It manifests in subtle and overt ways, from personal interactions to institutionalized discrimination. Theme parks, in particular, have faced accusations of promoting fatphobic policies and practices by creating attractions and experiences that are not inclusive of all body types.

Walt Disney World Resort has not been immune to these criticisms. The park, which prides itself on being a place where every guest can find magic, has been accused of falling short when it comes to inclusivity for guests of all body sizes. A glaring example of this is the recently opened Tron Lightcycle/Run attraction at Magic Kingdom Park.

The ride, which is designed to simulate a futuristic motorcycle experience, has come under fire for not accommodating guests with larger bodies.

Many plus-sized guests have reported being turned away from the ride due to the restrictive seating and safety mechanisms, which are not designed to fit individuals beyond a certain size. This has led to widespread frustration and accusations of fatphobia, as larger guests are left feeling excluded from the full Disney experience.

Plus-Size Creators and the Realities of Theme Park Experiences

The exclusionary nature of some theme park attractions has been widely documented by plus-sized creators on social media, who share their experiences of being unable to enjoy certain rides or attractions due to size restrictions.

One of the most notable creator groups tackling this issue is the Plus Size Park Hoppers, a group of popular TikTok creators who post videos highlighting the challenges and realities of being a plus-sized guest at theme parks like Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, and other parks around the world.

The Plus Size Park Hoppers use their platform to shine a light on the accessibility issues that larger-bodied individuals face in these spaces. From tight ride restraints to narrow seating areas, these creators have documented countless instances where they, and others like them, were unable to participate in the same experiences as their smaller-bodied counterparts.

These videos serve as both a reality check for the parks and a source of comfort for plus-sized guests who may feel anxious or uncertain about visiting. However, while these creators are raising awareness and advocating for greater inclusivity, they have also become targets of online bullying.

Many of the creators behind Plus Size Park Hoppers have reported receiving hurtful comments, fatphobic messages, and even threats from individuals who disagree with their content or who believe that plus-sized people should simply “lose weight” to fit into the existing systems.

This relentless bullying reflects the broader societal issue of fatphobia, where obese and overweight individuals are often shamed or ridiculed for their bodies rather than being treated with the respect and dignity they deserve.

Fatphobia: A Broader Cultural Issue

The issue of fatphobia extends far beyond the theme park gates. It is deeply embedded in various aspects of culture, media, and society. From fashion to entertainment, plus-sized individuals are often marginalized, their bodies viewed as something to be fixed rather than accepted.

In the context of theme parks like Walt Disney World, the lack of accessible experiences for people of all sizes perpetuates the notion that certain bodies are “undesirable” or “inconvenient.” While Disney strives for accessibility in its theme parks, its efforts often do not reach larger-bodied individuals.

In the case of Paige Reuter’s video, many have pointed out that her frustrations are misplaced. Rather than blaming larger guests for delays on rides, critics argue that the focus should be on theme parks to design attractions that accommodate everyone, regardless of their size.

Ride delays happen for a variety of reasons, and targeting one group of people for causing them only perpetuates harmful stereotypes and biases.

Moving Towards Inclusivity

As discussions about inclusivity and accessibility continue to gain traction, there is hope that theme parks will take notice and work towards creating more inclusive experiences for all guests. In recent years, some progress has been made.

For example, Universal Orlando Resort’s Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure offers modified seating for larger guests, allowing them to experience the ride without feeling excluded.

However, there is still a long way to go. Critics argue that more must be done to ensure that all guests, regardless of body size, can fully enjoy the magic and excitement of theme parks without fear of exclusion or discrimination.

This includes redesigning rides to accommodate a wider range of body types, providing more accessible seating options, and promoting a culture of inclusivity where all guests feel welcome.

A Way Foreward

The controversy surrounding Paige Reuter’s TikTok post serves as a stark reminder of the persistent fatphobia that exists both within and outside of theme parks. As more people speak out about the lack of inclusivity and the harmful effects of fat-shaming, it is clear that changes need to be made to ensure that everyone can enjoy the magic of places like Walt Disney World.

While creators like the Plus Size Park Hoppers continue to advocate for change and raise awareness of the challenges faced by larger-bodied guests, the responsibility ultimately lies with theme parks to create environments where all guests feel valued, respected, and included. Only then can the true spirit of magic and wonder be fully realized for everyone, regardless of their size.