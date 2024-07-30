Five Women Attacked for Visiting Walt Disney World While Plus Sized

A group of best friends and Disney influencers recently spoke out after a Boston-area sports radio show cruelly insulted them on-air. The “Plus Size Park Hoppers” offer tips and tricks for plus size guests visiting Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

Related: Viral Content Creator Gets Kicked out of Disney, Possibly Banned Forever

Stephanie, Sarah, Ashley, Katie, and Deanna open each video about the Disney theme parks with a question: “Have you been dying to try ____ at Disney World, but you weren’t sure if you’d fit? We’re Plus Size Park Hoppers, and we range in sizes from 2X to 5X. Make sure you like this video and follow us for more plus size Disney tricks and tips.”

The women share their individual experiences with comfort and accessibility at Disney Park attractions, restaurants, and more. The videos help plus size and disabled travelers plan their Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort vacations.

Sadly, many Plus Size Park Hoppers videos amass countless hateful comments about the influencers’ appearances. The group tries not to give the mean comments attention but recently spoke out after WBZ’s 98.5 The Sports Hub radio show Toucher & Hardy mocked them live on-air:

“They did a segment on us that was so vile and disgusting,” Stephanie said. “I’m shocked that it even made it on-air… Throughout the segment, they not only played our entire video without our permission, but they paused every step of the way to degrade us.”

“They started the segment with a sexist remark toward women,” she continued. “Throughout the segment, they referred to us as ‘fatsos,’ called our park bags’ feed troughs,’ said that we should go get cleaned up at the zoo or go through a car wash. They also insinuated that we eat donuts from dumpsters behind the rides.”

Toucher & Hardy referred to the accessible seat on TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom Park as “the fat car.”

“In making these comments, Toucher & Hardy are perpetuating harmful stereotypes and not only inciting hate for us, but for an entire population of people,” Stephanie argued. “This is abhorrent, ignorant, and just plain unacceptable behavior, especially as the flagship station for the New England Patriots, Bruins, and Celtics.”

Plus Size Park Hoppers asked 98.5 The Sports Hub to hold the hosts accountable and issue a public apology. The group alleged that the radio station sent a “copy & paste” form response to anyone who approached them with concerns about the segment.

Toucher & Hardy removed the video and audio clips of the segment from their website. They also deleted their TikTok account, which received thousands of angry comments.

“This behavior cannot and absolutely will not be tolerated or normalized,” Stephanie concluded.

Fans overwhelmingly supported Plus Size Park Hoppers and called on WBZ’s 98.5 The Sports Hub to take further action.

“I’m so proud of how you all handled this,” said another group of Disney influencers, @TheMouselets. “And I’m so sorry this happened. @Toucher & Hardy @98.5 The Sports Hub where is the apology?”

“You did this with such class,” @wildcardmikey agreed. “Waiting for an apology from the station. Cant believe this from a Boston radio station in 2024.”

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time social media users have attacked the five Disney influencers. The group shared a compilation of YouTubers and other content creators “reacting” to their content, bullying them for their weight and interest in the Disney parks.

“We have not received an apology yet, but we will be back to our regularly scheduled positive and upbeat Disney World programming tomorrow!” the Disney influencers wrote. “Unfortunately we’re no strangers to men using our content to berate us. We’re not going anywhere.”

What kinds of tips would you like to see from Disney influencers? Share your questions with Inside the Magic in the comments.