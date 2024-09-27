A Drunk Man Was Kicked out of EPCOT. It Helped Save His Life

Walt Disney World Resort kicked a guest out of EPCOT for overindulging in the popular “Drinking Around the World” activity. The Disney Park guest recently shared how the incident sparked significant change in his life.

“Drinking Around the World” is a common bachelor/bachelorette, 21st birthday, or everyday celebration at EPCOT. Groups of guests try a signature alcoholic beverage in each country around the World Showcase Lagoon: Mexico, Norway, China, Germany, Italy, The American Adventure, Japan, Morocco, France, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

The activity has grown more popular in recent years, with groups making tee shirts or temporary tattoos to track their beer, wine, and cocktail consumption throughout the day. Some Disney Parks fans disapprove of “Drinking Around the World,” arguing that drunk adults make EPCOT intolerable for families and children as it gets later in the day. In 2023, Reddit user u/sbo47 wrote:

“The amount of incredibly drunk and rude adults I’ve seen in Epcot is insane. Every line for drinks and food is wrapped around another building. I’ve actually seen a women get escorted out a few months ago because she was belligerent and yelling obscenities. Maybe I’m noticing this more now as an adult with a young child, but I don’t remember this being as prevalent when I was even a young adult or teenager? Like when did EPCOT become so synonymous with getting as drunk as possible and just acting like a jerk to cast members/ other guests?”

A former “belligerent” drunk guest recently spoke out on TikTok about the way the incident impacted his life. The story came as part of rehabilitation facility Recovery Gumbo’s (@recoverygumbo) video of different advocates describing situations that felt worse than rehab.

The third person in the clip states: “Rehab is better than getting cut off and kicked out of the EPCOT Center at Disney World.”

Commenters applauded the Walt Disney World Resort guest and the others in the video for their sobriety and honesty.

“I love when you guys do this,” one user wrote. “Only people in recovery actually get this. We can actually laugh at some of the things. Where others would look at us like we are nuts.”

Another commenter joked that the guest was “arrested by the Disney cops.”

“Not arrested, just escorted off the property😳😂,” Recovery Gumbo replied.

