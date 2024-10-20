Disney World Confirms Tree of Life Modifications, Beginning Just a Few Weeks From Now

Disney has officially announced its holiday offerings for Walt Disney World this year, ensuring that guests will have plenty of festive cheer to enjoy. From dazzling decor to holiday-themed shows, every park at Walt Disney World Resort is ready to immerse visitors in the magic of the season. Here’s a look at what’s coming to each park and beyond.

EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

One of the highlights of the season is the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, which runs from November 29 through December 30, 2024. This event transforms the park into a multicultural celebration of holiday traditions from around the world.

Guests can stroll through World Showcase to experience live storytellers sharing festive tales from various cultures, such as Las Posadas in Mexico and Daruma traditions in Japan. With the addition of Holiday Kitchens, visitors can indulge in seasonal dishes from around the globe.

The beloved Candlelight Processional also returns, featuring celebrity narrators, a full orchestra, and mass choir performing a moving retelling of the Christmas story.

This year’s lineup includes celebrities like Nico Santos and Ralph Macchio, sure to delight guests. Additionally, the JOYFUL! A Celebration of the Season performance will bring gospel and holiday songs to life with high-energy performances that are not to be missed.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Disney’s Animal Kingdom brings its own unique flair to the holiday season with the return of the Merry Menagerie on November 12, 2024. Guests can interact with life-size puppets of winter animals like penguins and reindeer near the Tree of Life. In the evening, the Tree of Life Awakening will captivate audiences with a dazzling light show.

New this year, Santa Claus will make an appearance at DinoLand U.S.A. as the guest of honor at the Dino Institute Holiday Party, where families can meet him from November 12 through December 24. Also, characters like Mickey and Minnie will don their holiday best for meet-and-greets at Adventurers Outpost.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Starting November 12, Disney’s Hollywood Studios transforms into a classic Hollywood holiday wonderland.

Guests can experience the Sunset Seasons Greetings projection show, where the Hollywood Tower Hotel is transformed into iconic holiday scenes, including a Muppets gingerbread masterpiece and a Toy Story toy hotel. Toy Story Land is decked out for the holidays, and visitors can greet their favorite characters in festive attire.

A holiday twist has also been added to the Frozen Sing-Along Celebration, featuring Olaf and a special festive finale that families will love. For a more laid-back holiday vibe, the Holiday Spirit Band will perform festive tunes, while guests can enjoy new entertainment acts like holiday-themed jugglers.

Magic Kingdom

At Magic Kingdom, the holidays are in full swing with festive decorations lining Main Street, U.S.A. One of the new offerings this year is Frozen Holiday Surprise, a stage show where characters from Frozen help transform Cinderella Castle into a shimmering ice palace.

Another seasonal favorite is the Jingle Cruise, where the Jungle Cruise attraction gets a holiday makeover, complete with new jokes and festive decor.

In addition to these offerings, guests can look forward to festive interactions with the MagicBand+, which activates unique lights and haptic feedback during holiday moments throughout the park. The iconic Fab 50 Character Statues will also have holiday-themed interactions.

Disney Springs and Disney Resort Hotels

For those looking to do some holiday shopping or enjoy entertainment outside the parks, Disney Springs offers the Christmas Tree Stroll, featuring beautifully decorated trees themed to Disney films. A magical snowfall will occur nightly, creating an even more enchanting atmosphere. Guests can also visit holiday-themed bars and restaurants, like Jock Lindsey’s Holiday Bar, for seasonal bites and sips.

Disney Resort Hotels are also part of the celebration, with elaborate gingerbread displays and stunning Christmas trees throughout the lobbies. Guests staying at the resorts will have the opportunity to explore these magical displays, adding another layer of holiday joy to their visit.

With all these offerings, Disney ensures that every guest will experience the festive magic of the holidays in a way that only Disney can deliver. Whether you’re visiting EPCOT to taste holiday dishes from around the world or enjoying the entertainment at Magic Kingdom, there’s no shortage of ways to celebrate at Walt Disney World this season.

What are you most excited for this Holiday season? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!