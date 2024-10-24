Disney World Hotel Guests Forced Out as Alarms Sound for 3 Hours

On Tuesday, Walt Disney World Resort subjected thousands of guests to hours of fire alarms blaring at one of three All-Star Resorts. Guests staying in one of Disney’s All-Star Music Resort’s 1,604 rooms received advanced notice of the drill in case they needed to make alternate plans.

Disney’s All-Star Music Resort is one of a trio of Value Resort hotels alongside Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort and Disney’s All-Star Movie Resort. These affordable lodging options offer some of the most economical rooms on Walt Disney World Resort property and include perks like Early Theme Park Entry and complimentary bus transportation to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney Springs.

Earlier this week, an Inside the Magic reader submitted this photo of a letter they received upon checking in at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort. The document informed Disney Resort hotel guests that a fire alarm test would occur between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 23, 2024:

“Welcome! Thank you for choosing Disney’s All-Star Music Resort. We are excited to share our Disney hospitality with you. To better assist you in planning your stay, we would like to make you aware of a scheduled fire alarm test. This test will be conducted on October 23, 2024, between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. You may experience loud ringing tones during this time. We appreciate your understanding and apologize for any inconvenience. Should you have any questions or need additional assistance, our Front Desk Cast Members will be happy to assist you. Thank you, Joe Kennedy General Manager Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort”

Although they can be irritating, regular fire alarm drills are necessary to ensure the systems that keep guests safe are working correctly. Walt Disney World Resort typically schedules these tests during the day when most families are out of their hotel rooms visiting Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, and Disney Springs.

It’s unclear if the other two All-Star Resorts underwent the same fire alarm tests.

Curious about what a Disney Resort hotel fire alarm sounds like? Check out this video from Disney’s Pop Century Resort last year, when a member of the Inside the Magic team was evacuated from their hotel room at 3:00 a.m.:

Have you stayed at a Disney Resort hotel during a fire drill? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.