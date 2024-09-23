‘Stranger Things’ Fans Given Early Access To Official Season 5 Teaser

Stranger Things Season 5 is getting closer by the day, with an expected 2025 release date pending. Fans are eagerly waiting to find out how it will all end for our favorite heroes after the nail-biting Season 4 cliffhanger in which Hawkins falls prey to the Upside Down.

The final season will see the return of Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder), Jim Hopper (David Harbour), Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), to name a few, as they unite for one last stand against “dark wizard” Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).

Since the fourth season premiered on Netflix two years ago, there have only been titbits of information about the upcoming finale, courtesy of the show’s creators, the Duffer brothers, and several cast members, from script excerpts to episode titles and other small teases.

Though a brilliant addition to the wider Stranger Things universe, the West End stage play Stranger Things: The First Shadow (2023) only whetted our appetites for the epic Netflix finale. However, as yet, there has been no Stranger Things Season 5 trailer.

Filming for Season 5 has mostly taken place in Atlanta, Georgia, which doubles as Hawkins. Key locations throughout the city, from vibrant streets and abandoned warehouses, contribute to the unique visual style and eerie-yet-nostalgic ’80s atmosphere of the show.

Now, while we wait for the official trailer, Stranger Things has released a behind-the-scenes “fan edition” featurette — its second teaser following the behind-the-scenes one in July. This time, two fans are given the chance to visit Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), and Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler) on set in Atlanta, Georgia.

Watch the video below, per Netflix:

“Today, we are in Atlanta, Georgia, on the set of Stranger Things Season 5!” one of the fans says excitedly. “[We] literally can’t believe it; this is like a dream come true.”

While the two lucky fans admit that their joint-favorite character is Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), they’re still thrilled to meet Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, and Caleb McLaughlin, who give them a set tour, showing them everything props from all five seasons of the show.

This might not be a teaser in the traditional sense, but it will certainly help build even more anticipation for the final season. Not only that, but any proof that production continues to move forward will be reassuring to fans who have already been waiting over two years and had to patiently sit through delays caused by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Stranger Things Season 5 Trailer

While there has been no announcement regarding the Stranger Things Season 5 trailer, with the show set for a 2025 release, we may see the first teaser sometime in the next few months. However, as the Duffer brothers are likely keen to continue keeping important plot details under wraps for as long as possible, we may have to wait until next year.

While Stranger Things Season 5 will mark the end of the flagship series, there are a number of spinoffs in development, including an animated series and a live-action series.

Meanwhile, Stranger Things: The First Shadow‘s West End run has been given extended until December. “Stranger Things VR” (2024) is also now available.

Stranger Things seasons 1 — 4 are streaming on Netflix.

Are you excited about Stranger Things Season 5? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!