Mass Poisoning Confirmed at Sold-Out Disney Park, Thousands Served Expired Food Without Warning

If you are planning on going to Oogie Boogie Bash, you might want to stay away from the free snacks that you get.

Oogie Boogie Bash is one of the most popular events at Disneyland Resort and, indeed, the talk of the House of Mouse during the Halloween season.

Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort kicks off earlier than ever this year, running from August 23 through October 31, 2024, and offering over two months of spooky fun. For fans of Día de los Muertos, Plaza de la Familia extends the festive season through November 2, 2024.

Many Disneyland visitors consider this time of year their favorite, with popular events like the Oogie Boogie Bash and the revamped Haunted Mansion Holiday returning for another round of frightful fun. Be sure to stay updated as more details about the Halloween offerings are revealed!

A highlight of the season is seeing how Mickey and Minnie’s costumes change each year. This time, their new outfits feature a bright Halloween color palette of orange, purple, and green, with whimsical details like skeleton accents and patchwork. The fresh design is a bold departure from last year’s look, adding a playful vibe to the festivities.

In addition to Mickey and friends, guests can look forward to seeing some members of the Family Madrigal from Encanto. Mirabel’s sisters will be making appearances in El Zocalo Park for a limited time—Luisa starting on September 1, and Isabela on September 3 in Frontierland.

This year’s Oogie Boogie Bash at California Adventure offers the most party nights ever. The event, known for its limited capacity, features more dates than before to meet the growing demand. Guests can enjoy the “Frightfully Fun Parade,” Villains Grove at Redwood Creek Challenge Trail, character meet-and-greets with both new and returning villains, and of course, trick-or-treating in costume. A

bonus is early park entry, as your ticket includes admission to DCA three hours before the party starts, along with unlimited Disney PhotoPass downloads. With 27 party nights this year, tickets sold out quickly, but they always do.

Disneyland has issued a warning to anyone considering purchasing Oogie Boogie Bash tickets from third-party resellers, as tickets may be voided. Resellers have listed tickets, originally priced between $134 and $189, for as much as $900 on sites like StubHub.

According to MousePlanet, Disney can identify resellers and revoke tickets, and potentially suspend Magic Key passes if applicable. Disneyland officials have a strict policy that tickets for special events like Oogie Boogie Bash cannot be resold, and they have processes in place to investigate and void these tickets when necessary.

Along with the special parties, Disneyland’s Halloween nighttime spectacular will return, bringing spooky projections and effects to locations like Sleeping Beauty Castle, Main Street, U.S.A., “it’s a small world,” and the Rivers of America, with fireworks on select nights.

Another seasonal highlight at Disney California Adventure is Plaza de la Familia, inspired by Disney’s Coco, which celebrates Día de los Muertos. Guests can enjoy live music, vibrant decorations, and delicious food, along with a special memory wall photo op at the Árbol de la Vida (Tree of Life).

New this year is an updated version of DCA’s Coco show, now called The Storytellers of Plaza de la Familia Celebrate The Musical World of Coco. This version includes new costumes, a fresh story, and musical moments from the film like “Remember Me” and “The World Es Mi Familia,” with performances running multiple times daily starting August 30.

There’s also a chance to meet Miguel in puppet form in front of the “Recuérdame” mural, a photo op not to be missed. And don’t forget that Plaza de la Familia festivities run past Halloween Time, continuing through November 2, 2024. It’s a wonderful corner of Disney California Adventure that’s full of cultural charm and family-friendly fun!

Expired Food Handed Out to Guests at Disney

Along with all of the characters that guests get to meet and all of the different snacks that are available during the event only, Disney guests are able to trick-or-treat along the way. That being said, you may want to look at the expiry date of the snacks you are being handed out.

Disney guest Belle shared a photo of Goldfish they were given at the event that were already expired.

“I got these at this year’s Oogie Boogie Bash. Are they using last year’s supply lol”

I got these at this year’s Oogie Boogie Bash. Are they using last year’s supply lol pic.twitter.com/hvxXh9qT7l — Belle (@FiBelleFi) September 17, 2024

One reply stated that this was a common issue for Oogie Boogie Bash, “happens every year last year it was the Sunchips”.

Mouskegamer shared a photo as well of Goldfish that expired a month ago.

“I just checked and got something that expired over a month ago from Oogie Boogie Bash this past Thursday. Are they checking the treats being distributed…?”

I just checked and got something that expired over a month ago from Oogie Boogie Bash this past Thursday. Are they checking the treats being distributed…? https://t.co/TuVZ8iqdYr pic.twitter.com/5GsAJGSTj0 — Mouskegamer (@Mouskegamer) September 17, 2024

According to ASC Consultants, “Consuming expired food can lead to food poisoning, which can cause symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and fever. In severe cases, it can even lead to hospitalization or, unfortunately, death.” It would be pretty upsetting for someone to visit Oogie Boogie Basg, pay hundreds to enter, only to leave feeling ill due to Disney handing out expired food.

If you are attending the event this year, it would be smart to ensure you are checking the expiry date on all free snacks that are being handed out before you consume them.

Giving out expired food items to guests has, unfortunately, been an issue at Disney in the past.

Treat Trail Information You Need to Know

One of the standout features of Oogie Boogie Bash is the immersive treat trail experience.

These unique trails combine character interactions with an abundance of candy. Guests can explore all of them, and one particularly memorable spot is the Evil Queen at Grizzly Peak.

This year, there are nine immersive treat trails—far more than the four offered in previous years.

These include Oogie Boogie’s Treat Trail inside the Disney Animation Building, Madam Mim in the Bountiful Valley area, Ernesto De La Cruz near the Hyperion Theatre, Sid on Pixar Pier, Hades at the Backstage Lot, Judge Doom’s Treat Trail at Soarin’ Around the World, Agatha in Avenger’s Campus, Yokai at San Fransokyo Square, and Dr. Doofenshmirtz inside the Disney Theater in Hollywood Land.

Guests are encouraged to visit as many trails as possible, and while lines may appear long, they tend to move quickly.

A major highlight generating buzz at Oogie Boogie Bash is Villains Grove. This walkthrough experience on the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail opens after dark, around 7:15 or 7:20 p.m., and features stunning lights and special effects.

Although the lines for this attraction can be lengthy, it’s well worth the wait, especially for Disney villain enthusiasts. Villains Grove offers a fully immersive sensory experience, complete with a unique soundtrack and even scents designed to enhance the atmosphere. It’s a must-see for fans of Disney’s darker side.

Do you think that Disney should do a better job in regard to their expired food problem at Oogie Boogie Bash?