Knott’s Berry Farm Shaken by Child Abuse Incident Involving Theme Park Employee, Immediate Response Issued

A Knott’s Berry Farm employee has been exposed for child abuse, prompting an immediate response by theme park officials.

Knott’s Scary Farm, the yearly Halloween celebrations at America’s first theme park, kicked off on September 19, launching the Buena Park icon’s attendance through the roof thanks to its unique offerings and unforgettable experiences.

Regretfully, the debut of Knott’s Scary Farm was tainted after a theme park employee was exposed attempting to meet a thirteen-year-old boy with sexual intent in Orange County.

YouTuber @TragicSavesKids recently posted a video meeting with a 28-year-old man in an Orange County playground at night. The YouTuber pretended to be a thirteen-year-old boy through a “gay dating website” and arranged to meet with the man after interacting online.

“We’re not the police, you’re not detained, we don’t want money, and we’re not gonna hurt you,” said the YouTuber confronting the 28-year-old Knott’s Berry Farm employee upon arrival. The man claimed to be unaware of the child’s age and started to flee the scene while the YouTuber and his partner followed him and contacted authorities.

The team claimed that they told the predator their age three times before arranging a meeting, to which the man refused before running to his car and fleeing the scene before police arrived.

Viewers were outraged by the interaction and applauded the YouTuber’s work in exposing pedophiles. User @mouse40oz identified the man as Sean White and commented that he works as a lead manager at Knott’s Berry Farm.

The video was shared on Reddit, and while the moderators removed the post, some Redditors managed to react. “I’m glad to find he works at Knott’s. I go often with my family, one less pedophile/sex offender around makes me feel a whole lot better,” u/Zealousideal_Rest698 commented.

Redditor u/Jack-Cremation commented, “Why we gotta tie Knotts into this? Creeps will be creeps no matter where they work.” U/ObiWanOkeechobee responded, “They might be trying to just make it known so he loses his job. Idk. I’m just guessing though.”

You can see the video below or click here to watch it. While strong language is censored in the video, viewer discretion is advised due to the nature of the interaction.

Inside the Magic contacted Knott’s Berry Farm to discuss the delicate situation and inquire about the theme park’s relationship with Sean White, which the public relations team confirmed.

Knott’s Berry Farm confirmed that, based on the information they were given, the employee had been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation.

The YouTuber who caught the predator commented that he and his team had filed a police report following the interaction.

Do you think Knott’s Berry Farm’s response to the incident is appropriate? Don’t forget to share your thoughts and opinions on this incident with Inside the Magic and our readers in the comments below!

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, help is available. Check out resources from the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) here or call 800.656.HOPE (4673) in the United States to be connected with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area.

You can also check the online resources provided by Childhelp here or call or text 800.422.4453 in the United States to be connected with a trained counselor available 24/7.