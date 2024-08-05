America’s First Theme Park Knott’s Berry Farm Enforces New Protocol, Tells Visitors to ‘*%#@ off’

Knott’s Berry Farm has had it with some of its guests, and now, a strict warning has been issued.

Halloween is a time when theme parks can take a slightly edgier turn, often requiring parental discretion. Understanding which events are tailored for adults and which are family-friendly can make all the difference between an enjoyable experience and an awkward discussion with your little ones.

At Magic Kingdom, the park is adorned with Halloween decorations, featuring Mickey pumpkins lining Main Street, U.S.A., along with giant pumpkins and scarecrows welcoming guests. Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is set to commence, transforming the park into a vibrant spectacle filled with costumed guests.

Visitors can enjoy trick-or-treating, meet rare characters like Jack and Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas, and marvel at the Boo-To-You parade. Additionally, the high-energy Hocus Pocus Villainous Spelltacular show at Cinderella Castle showcases the Sanderson Sisters, Dr. Facilier, Oogie Boogie, Maleficent, and more.

Guests can also witness Jack Skellington introduce Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular fireworks show, featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and friends navigating a haunted house. Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is one of the season’s most sought-after events, often selling out quickly.

Over at Disneyland Resort, Disney California Adventure is hosting the Oogie Boogie Bash. This annual Halloween event takes place on select nights in September and October 2023. Guests of all ages can enjoy a treat trail, a Frightfully Fun Parade, special character meet-and-greets, and various Halloween-themed activities.

Here, attendees can meet characters like Mother Gothel from Tangled, Cruella De Vil from 101 Dalmatians, Bruno from Encanto, Yokai from Big Hero 6, Judge Doom from Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Agatha Harkness from WandaVision, Oogie Boogie from The Nightmare Before Christmas, Madam Mim from The Sword in the Stone, and many more.

While these events cater primarily to children and families, especially in the evening, there are other attractions, such as Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort and Knott’s Scary Farm at Knott’s Berry Farm, which are specifically designed for adults. These events feature risqué shows with seductive themes, provocative costumes, and adult-oriented dance performances.

During Midsummer Scream, large annual convention held in Southern California that celebrates Halloween, horror, and the haunted attraction industry, Knott’s Berry Farm took center stage to share some news about the upcoming Knott’s Scary Farm season. Knott’s Scary Farm is the original theme park Halloween haunt, making it a beloved and coveted tradition.

Last year, and years prior, Knott’s Berry Farm has ignited controversy with the return of its infamous The Hanging stunt show. The show, known for its over-the-top humor and explicit content, was discontinued in 2019 amid growing criticism.

Despite backlash and calls for censorship, Knott’s Berry Farm has chosen to revive the show for the 2023 Halloween Haunt event. Show writer and director Jeff Tucker has explicitly stated his intention to disregard societal sensitivities, promising a return to the show’s original, uncensored format.

The show’s relocation to the Wagon Camp theater, a more enclosed space, is seen as a strategic move to further distance the controversial content from the general park atmosphere. A clear warning will be posted at the entrance, advising potential guests of the show’s explicit nature.

Tucker’s defiance of contemporary social norms has sparked debate about the role of offensive humor in entertainment and the boundaries of artistic expression. The return of The Hanging is likely to generate both enthusiastic support and condemnation, solidifying its status as a divisive yet undeniably provocative attraction.

“We’re going to tell you, ‘Don’t go into the Wagon Camp if you’re easily offended,’” Tucker said. “I’m going to have a sign on the gate that says, ‘Don’t come in here. This show is not for anyone. It’s filthy. Do not enter.’”

It appears that even with last year’s warning, controversy erupted from some guests.

Theme park experts Park Journey, who attended Midsummer Scream, said: “Apparently even the warning sign for The Hanging last year got a complaint”

The sign read:

“The Hanging Uncancelled Warning. Do not enter if you are easily offended. Seriously, this show is not for you. The Hanging is filthy, dirty, depraved, and oh, I don’t know how to do it, not for the faint of heart! If you like to complain, write letters to the manager, or score internet points for being upset, do us a favor and *%#@ off. Once you pass through these gates you are not allowed to bitch about anything. Give up your seat to someone who has a sense of humor and will enjoy all the hard work it took to get this show back.”

This year, The Hanging will once again return to Knott’s Scary Farm.

Knott’s Scary Farm has always been a target when it comes to the provocative nature of their shows, but the theme park tends to never back down from the controversy, and in the case of The Hanging and the warning sign they will continue to add to it, even with the confirmed complaints.

Knott’s Scary Farm is a special ticketed event held on select nights (primarily from Wednesday or Thursday through Sunday) from September 19 to November 2, 2024.

The event runs from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. on select Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, and from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. on select Fridays and Saturdays. Tickets for Knott’s Scary Farm are currently available for purchase, and Season Passes for the event can also be bought.

Even though the show may be inappropriate, Knott’s does have a chaperone policy.

Under the new policy, park guests aged 15 or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old to enter or remain inside the theme park after 4 p.m.

“The chaperone must present a valid government-issued photo identification with date of birth at ticket entry. One chaperone may accompany up to 10 guests aged 15 or younger per day,” the Buena Park theme park stated on its website.

It will be interesting to see, now with the Six Flags merger, if these complaints end up causing change under the new leadership.

Do you think Knott’s Scary Farm should make their event more family-friendly?