Fans Call Out Disney World, Demand 2014 Changes Return

Fans of Walt Disney World Resort are unhappy with changes that we’ve seen continue to take over the area in the last few years.

While many Disney parks around the world stay open later into the night, Disney World has reduced its operating hours, seemingly permanently. EPCOT and Hollywood Studios typically close at 9:00 p.m., while Magic Kingdom is currently closing at 10:00 p.m.

In stark contrast, Disneyland in California often stays open until midnight, leaving fans wondering why Disney World, which draws millions of visitors annually, isn’t following suit.

Why do we close so damn early? We’re a resort. pic.twitter.com/kvddBlj6lk — WDW Bus Driver 🏰 ⚪️ 🌳 🎥 🚌 (@wdwbusdriver) September 22, 2024

One of the primary concerns expressed by fans is that Disney’s decision to close the parks earlier may be financially motivated. A popular theory is that Disney is cutting costs, with some fans speculating that the company doesn’t want to pay Cast Members for longer shifts.

“Higher pay for Cast Members equals less hours. You didn’t think they’d take it from the profits, did you?,” one fan stated.

This comment reflects the growing sentiment that Disney is more focused on preserving profits than providing guests with the same level of experience they once had.

There was a time when Disney World parks operated with much longer hours. Another fan recalled:

“I’m a Disneyland local who visits WDW every year and this is so confounding. I remember back around 2014 or so when it was open much later.”

Magic Kingdom, which has traditionally stayed open later due to its popularity, still closes earlier than Disneyland. While some special events, like Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, keep the park open later for event ticket holders, regular guests are still left with fewer evening hours to enjoy.

Fans have been particularly critical of this, noting that the earlier closing times don’t reflect the premium price of admission.

One of the most baffling closures for guests is Disney’s Animal Kingdom, which often closes as early as 6:00 p.m.

“The 6 pm at DAK will never not make me shake my head. No theme park should close before 9 at the very earliest!” exclaimed one fan.

Disneyland’s extended hours are often seen as a benefit, giving guests more time to enjoy the parks after dark, which adds a different level of magic, especially with nighttime entertainment like parades and fireworks. While Disney World still offers nighttime shows, fans argue that the limited hours reduce their overall time in the parks, leaving them feeling shortchanged.

In response to this, Disney has mentioned that park hours are often adjusted seasonally or in response to demand. However, critics point out that this explanation doesn’t hold much weight, given that Disneyland remains open later year-round, despite being a smaller park in comparison to Disney World’s vast size.

The reduction in hours might also be linked to the evolving nature of the theme park industry. Since the pandemic, many parks, including Disney World, have had to make significant changes to operations, staffing, and guest capacity.

Some believe that Disney’s decision to reduce hours may be related to these larger operational shifts, though that doesn’t necessarily soothe the frustrations of loyal visitors.

For now, it seems that Disney World fans will have to accept the earlier closures, though the demand for longer hours is understandable.

Many are hopeful that as the world returns to normalcy, Disney will once again extend its park hours, allowing guests to experience the magic of Disney World from open to close—just like the good old days. Until then, the comparisons to Disneyland’s midnight closing times will likely continue, especially from guests who have fond memories of when the parks stayed open later.

