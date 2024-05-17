Walt Disney World Slashes Ticket Prices by 25% To Bring in More Guests

The Walt Disney World Resort has heavily discounted the price of one of its most renowned experiences.

Related: New Location Arrives at Disney; Resort Prepares for Grand Opening

Guests visiting the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, can now take advantage of a brand-new deal that reduces the price of select tickets by 25%. These tickets can be used at Disney Springs, the massive shopping and dining district located just a few miles away from Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT.

Disney Springs is the place to be for guests seeking a more adult-oriented experience at Walt Disney World. While this area certainly has plenty of attractions for guests of all ages, Disney Springs truly comes alive for adults at night, featuring a wide range of shows and live entertainment, as well as a tempting list of alcoholic beverages and delicious sweet treats to enjoy.

From the LEGO Store to Harley Davidson, the shopping opportunities are practically endless as well, with Disney Springs’ dining options being even more exciting.

However, in terms of live entertainment, Disney Springs is hard to beat, with one of its premier shows recently receiving a huge price cut.

Related: Banned From Sleeping in Their Cars, Homeless Disney World Cast Members Can Live in Other People’s Garage

Guests are invited to save on tickets for Cirque du Soleil’s “Drawn to Life” with the new “Leap Into Summer Offer.” This new offer allows guests to save up to 25% on performances through July 7, 2024.

Tickets can be purchased between now and May 28, meaning guests don’t have long to take advantage of this deal.

These discounted tickets can be purchased in person at the box office or on CirqueDuSoleil.com/Drawn-to-Life.

Related: One Month Left, Record-Breaking EPCOT Ride Enters Last Days

“Drawn to Life” originally debuted in 2021, acting as the replacement for “La Nouba.” This breathtaking show is described below:

This tribute to Disney Animation’s art embraces the actions and feelings of life. The plot of the show focuses on a motivated young woman who finds one last item left by her animator father—a collection of incomplete sketches. She sets out on an exciting quest infused with her Disney childhood memories, assisted by a magical pencil and a funny band of creative muses. We’ll accompany her as she dives into an imaginative realm of animation and unearths fresh options that bring her future into motion.

This discount falls in line with recent efforts by Walt Disney World to be more affordable for guests, with the resort announcing more savings are on the way in 2025.

Earlier this year, Disney announced that select guests would be able to take advantage of a brand-new deal involving its two water parks, Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon, in 2025. Guests staying on the property will soon be able to visit either one of these water parks for free during their stays.

While Disney’s water parks may not be as popular as Magic Kingdom, free tickets will undoubtedly bring in large crowds next summer.

Do you enjoy visiting Disney Springs? What’s your favorite place to stay during a Walt Disney World vacation?