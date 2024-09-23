‘Beauty and the Beast’ Experience Partially Suspended by Disney Effective Immediately

Staying at a Walt Disney World Resort offers guests a unique and immersive experience that extends the magic of the parks beyond their gates, but one of the biggest perks that come with staying on the property has just been altered for all guests.

With a variety of accommodations to suit different budgets and preferences, Disney resorts provide more than just a place to rest; they create an unforgettable vacation atmosphere. From themed hotels to unparalleled service, the perks of staying on property make a significant difference in the overall experience.

One of the most significant advantages of staying at a Disney Resort is the convenience of being close to the parks. Many resorts are just a short distance from the Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, making it easy to return to your room for a break or to grab a meal.

Guests at Disney resorts also enjoy complimentary transportation options to and from the parks. Whether it’s the iconic Disney buses, monorails, boats, or the Disney Skyliner gondola system, getting around is hassle-free and part of the fun.

Additionally, resort guests can take advantage of Early Entry or Extended Evening Hours, allowing them to enjoy select parks either earlier in the morning or later in the evening. This perk gives guests more time to experience attractions with shorter wait times, enhancing the overall enjoyment of their visit.

Staying at a Disney resort often makes it easier to secure dining reservations at popular restaurants. Guests can book table service meals up to 60 days in advance, ensuring that they don’t miss out on must-try experiences, such as dining with Disney characters or enjoying themed meals.

Each Disney resort offers a unique theme that immerses guests in the Disney experience.

From the rustic charm of Fort Wilderness to the Mary Poppins-inspired luxury of Disney’s Grand Floridian, every detail is designed to transport guests into a magical world.

Among the standout perks of staying at a Walt Disney World Resort is the Early Entry program. This initiative allows resort guests to enter the parks 30 minutes before the general public. While this may seem like a small advantage, it can significantly enhance the park experience.

Early Entry gives guests the opportunity to experience popular attractions with shorter wait times.

Guests can head straight to headliners like Seven Dwarfs Mine Train or Frozen Ever After, often riding them multiple times before the park fills up with visitors later in the day. The early morning hours tend to be less crowded, allowing for a more relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere.

Families can take their time exploring without the hustle and bustle that typically comes later in the day. Taking advantage of Early Entry means that guests can accomplish more in the morning, leaving the afternoon open for leisurely dining, shopping, or returning to the resort for a swim or nap.

So, staying at a Walt Disney World Resort not only enhances the magical experience of visiting the parks but also provides valuable perks that make the trip even more enjoyable.

With the added benefit of Early Entry, guests can maximize their time and fully immerse themselves in the wonder of Disney. Whether it’s enjoying the thrill of a ride before the crowds arrive or simply soaking in the enchanting atmosphere, staying on property is an experience that every Disney fan should consider for their next vacation.

But what happens when Disney removes a ride from Early Entry?

Walt Disney World has recently updated its list of attractions available during Early Theme Park Entry at EPCOT. The Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along has been removed from the lineup, reducing the options for guests staying at Disney Resort hotels.

While the show can still be enjoyed later in the day, the removal from Early Entry may impact guests’ plans. The current list of attractions available during Early Entry at EPCOT includes:

Frozen Ever After

Mission: SPACE

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure

Soarin’ Around the World

Spaceship Earth

Test Track (currently closed for refurbishment)

The Seas with Nemo & Friends

The Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along is a 15-minute show located in the France Pavilion of the World Showcase. It invites guests to sing along to popular songs from the animated film.

Disney has announced plans to extend early entry and operating hours for resort guests in 2025. This decision may be influenced by the lack of sufficient guest flow to justify keeping the theater open for an additional half hour.

For a full list of what is available during Early Entry at Disney World, see below:

Magic Kingdom

“it’s a small world”

Astro Orbiter

Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin

Dumbo the Flying Elephant

Mad Tea Party

Mickey’s PhilharMagic

Peter Pan’s Flight

Prince Charming Regal Carrousel

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train

Space Mountain

The Barnstormer

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

Tomorrowland Speedway

Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover

Under the Sea ~ Journey of The Little Mermaid

Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress

EPCOT

Frozen Ever After

Mission: SPACE

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure

Soarin’ Around the World

Spaceship Earth

Test Track

The Seas with Nemo & Friends

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Alien Swirling Saucers

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith

Slinky Dog Dash

Star Tours – The Adventures Continue

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror

Toy Story Mania!

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Avatar Flight of Passage

DINOSAUR

Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain

It’s Tough to be a Bug!

Na’vi River Journey

TriceraTop Spin

Do you think that Disney should bring Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along back to the Early Entry lineup?