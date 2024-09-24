Disney Fan Travels Hundreds of Miles To Save Abandoned Character at Park

A Disney fan flew hundreds of miles to meet an abandoned character at Disneyland Paris.

In a now-viral Instagram video, May Naidoo (@mayplaystv) packed and flew to Disneyland Paris to meet Geppetto from Pinocchio (1940) at Disneyland Park.

@mayplaystv made the video in response to another video showing no guests stopping by to meet Geppetto, which was stitched by Klara Keeley (@klarakeeley on Instagram) saying, “Would you? Would you show up to a Gepetto meet and greet?” and laughing.

The video shows Naidoo heading to the airport before landing in France and making their way to Disneyland Paris. There, they eventually encountered Geppetto posing with Pinocchio at the parks.

The video has amassed 570,000 likes on the social media app and thousands of comments. In fact, the original video’s creator, Klara Keeley, responded to Naidoo’s video, saying, ” Just to spite me???”

Naidoo responded that they had the video saved for a long time and that it inspired them to go to Disneyland Paris to meet Geppetto. He asked other commenters to be kind to the original creator.

There is no set time to meet Geppetto at Disneyland Park (Parc Disneyland), but the classic character can frequently be found in various locations around the park.

For those wanting an extra dose of Pinocchio magic, La Bottega di Geppetto can be found in the Fantasyland area of Parc Disneyland. The merchandise location, with “architecture inspired by the classic tale of Pinocchio and many other stories,” offers a selection of toys and plushes.

Those heading to Disneyland Paris in the coming months should know that the Disney resort is currently undergoing its multi-billion expansion project. This project will see Arendelle from the Frozen franchise open inside Disney Adventure World, the current Walt Disney Studios Park.

The name change of Paris’ second Disney park will come with the opening of World of Frozen in 2026, which will include new attractions and experiences.

“The location will be renamed Disney Adventure World coinciding with when World of Frozen opens, bringing with it a new creative vision that will nearly double the park’s footprint and transform it into a world of adventure,” Disney Parks Blog wrote in August 2024.

Walt Disney Studios Park has often been deemed one of the worst parks in the Disney Experience portfolio, but the hefty financial and creative investment into Parc Disneyland’s sister park will surely change those sentiments.

“Embracing a transformation that involves the overhaul of more than 90% of Walt Disney Studios Park since its debut in 2002, we’re unveiling a fresh creative vision that has completely redefined our second gate,” Natacha Rafalski, President of Disneyland Paris, shared with the blog. “It’s set to offer unique adventures in immersive worlds, serving as a perfect complement to Disneyland Park.”

Other features coming to Disney Adventure World will be the new areas, Adventure Way, a Hollywood-themed land, World Premiere Plaza, and a new land themed to the 1994 classic movie, The Lion King.

At this year’s D23 Expo 2024, Josh D’Amaro shared that Disneyland Paris will gain the world’s first immersive Lion King-themed land, which will include a brand-new attraction.

“For the attraction, Disney Imagineers will bring to life the majestic Pride Rock, which will serve as the gateway to an adventure-filled water attraction that will plunge guests beneath the rock to follow Simba on his journey from cub to king in a retelling of the story from the classic animated feature film,” the official Disneyland Paris website said.

Disney added that when the Lion King area opens, guests will encounter disney characters (presumably Timon, Pumbaa, and more), as well as themed dining and shopping.

With a positive injection of experiences in Disneyland Paris, it may be the last time Geppetto is left outside alone.

