Disney Eradicates Theme Park Entertainment, Wipes Multiple Shows From Schedule Permanently

Disneyland Paris is gearing up to say goodbye to not one but two different shows in just a few days.

Next week, the Halloween Festival returns to Disneyland Paris, but it also marks the time to bid farewell to two shows that will only be running for a few more days.

At Walt Disney Studios Park, we say a temporary goodbye to the show Alice & The Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland, which has been performed in the former arena of the Moteurs… Action! Stunt Show.

This unique take on the Alice in Wonderland story has received mixed reviews from both guests and fans. Originally, the plan was for the show to run for approximately five seasons, but it is currently unclear whether that will still be the case. Disneyland Paris made significant efforts to attract guests to the theater, placing extra signage and making regular announcements throughout the park to encourage attendance.

The closure of this theater is notable because of its importance to the park’s capacity. Following the sudden closure of the Disney Junior Dream Factory, this will be the second theater to go dark once again.

Meanwhile, over in Disneyland Park, it’s also time to say farewell to A Million Splashes of Color. This show was created as a successor to the hugely popular Dream and Shine Brighter show, which was originally developed for Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary and ran for two successful seasons.

However, it remains uncertain whether A Million Splashes of Color will return for a second season. Although it did not achieve the same level of popularity as its predecessor, the show still succeeded in bringing a festive atmosphere to the heart of the park.

Luckily, a new show will be coming to Disneyland, but guests will have to wait until January 2025 for that one.

Per Disneyland Paris’ website:

“Let your heart be captivated and your spirit lifted as this brand-new nighttime spectacular whisks you off on a soul-stirring journey through a myriad of beloved tales and newfound stories, such as Cinderella, Pinocchio, Encanto and Lilo & Stitch . With state-of-the-art effects and fireworks immersing dreams of all ages in ways that are beyond anything you’ve seen before, this is a one-of-a-kind experience you’ll cherish forever and ever. *Exact date to be confirmed. Check back regularly for updates!”

What’s Next for Disneyland Paris?

Despite recent challenges at Disneyland Paris, including bed bug infestations, overcrowding, ongoing construction, the closure of Studio 1, and periods of low attendance, the future of both Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park (soon to be renamed Disney Adventure World) is looking promising.

At the recent D23 Expo, Disney fans worldwide were excited by the thrilling announcements from Disneyland Paris, particularly the reveal of a new immersive attraction inspired by The Lion King. Set to open in 2026, following the debut of World of Frozen at Disney Adventure World, this new experience will transport guests to the African savanna, allowing them to relive Simba’s adventures up close.

In addition to The Lion King attraction, visitors can look forward to a brand-new nighttime spectacular over Adventure Bay and a fresh nighttime show at Disneyland Park, scheduled to launch in January 2025.

Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Experiences, also shared plans for a stunning new area at Disneyland Paris dedicated to The Lion King. The highlight will be a water-based attraction that takes guests on a journey beneath Pride Rock. This exciting new area will also offer character meet-and-greets, themed dining, and a variety of shopping options, further enhancing the park’s immersive experience.

Most recently, Inside the Magic reported on an ongoing leak that has been a persistent issue at the recently refurbished Disneyland Hotel for quite some time. It seems that there are no noticeable immediate plans to repair the damage.

Heat has also been an ongoing issue at Disneyland Paris, so much so that it has effected outdoor meet and greets, as well as ride operations. Luckily, as temperatures begin to cool down, this should become much less of a problem.

Are you sad to see either of these shows leave Disneyland Paris?