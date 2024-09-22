PHOTOS: Disney Hotel Installs Barricades, Locks Out Paying Guests

Perhaps the most famous Disney Resort hotel at Disneyland Paris Resort is experiencing repeated maintenance issues impacting thousands of guests. A Disney Park guest shared photos of the barricaded area on social media.

X (formerly Twitter) user @DLPReport shared two photos of a ceiling leak at the Disneyland Hotel. Disney cast members temporarily solved the repeated issue during recent maintenance, but the problem recently reappeared. Disneyland Paris Resort blocked off the area below the leak to prevent guests from slipping and falling on the wet floor.

🔧 Remember the ceiling under the Disneyland Hotel that used to leak all the time before the refurbishment? It’s leaking. pic.twitter.com/qYzeQMcVj3 — DLP Report (@DLPReport) September 17, 2024

The photos show a wet floor sign with “caution” warnings in English, French, and Spanish. The tiles below the ceiling leak are visibly wet.

Disneyland Paris Resort hasn’t announced plans to repair the leak at Disneyland Hotel.

This maintenance issue follows a terrifying “hostage” incident at Disneyland Paris Resort in April. A family staying at Disney Hotel Santa Fe left their bags in their room while they grabbed breakfast on checkout day. When the Disney Resort hotel guests returned to grab their things and head to the airport, their room keys didn’t work.

One of the guests (@funsize_adventures) shared her family’s experience on TikTok. She said they nearly missed their flight and got “stuck” at the Disney hotel.

The guests notified the front desk, and a Disney cast member attempted to open the door. Unfortunately, their efforts to free the trapped belongings failed, and they had to call an engineer.

“At this point, our taxi to take us to the airport was almost here,” the Disney Resort hotel guest said. “Luckily, the staff were great, and they got us back in our room. We had a mad rush to pack. We made it…and the taxi was still there waiting for us.”

Once the family reached the airport, they joked that it would have been “a shame” to be held hostage at the Disney parks for another day. The Disney Park guest thanked the cast members for their timely help but quipped that it wouldn’t have been the “end of the world” to extend their vacation.

