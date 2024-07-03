Disney Theme Park Location Closes Doors, No Guests Allowed in Until 2025

A popular Disney theme park destination has closed for a lengthy refurbishment.

While Magic Kingdom may be the most popular Disney theme park location, The Walt Disney Company owns and operates 12 different theme parks worldwide. From Florida and California to China and Japan, Disney can be experienced in a total of three continents, with Paris featuring one of the most visually stunning theme parks in the company’s entire collection.

Disney officially opened the gates of Disneyland Paris in 1992, and the resort has grown and evolved significantly in the decades since, with multiple new areas, attractions, and experiences opening to guests.

However, with growth comes some pain, with Disneyland Paris enduring one of the most extensive and lengthy transformational periods seen in Disney’s theme park history.

Over the last several months, multiple locations have closed, either temporarily or permanently, including Studio 1, the entrance to Disney’s soon-to-be-defunct Walt Disney Studios Park.

Joining Disneyland Paris’ list of closures is Boardwalk Candy Palace, a popular destination for guests with a sweet tooth. This Main Street, U.S.A. staple closed at the start of the month and won’t return until next year.

DLP Report, a reputable news source on all things Disneyland Paris, confirmed this closure.

Boardwalk Candy Palace is now closed for re-imagining until 2025:

“Treat the kids (grown-up kids included) to the ultimate fantasy sweet shop,” says Disney, describing the candy shop. Paris’ Boardwalk Candy Palace features a “treasure trove of tasty delights bursting with colours, inventiveness and flavours. From chocolate and fudge to lollies and more, this place has it all.”

It’s unclear when Boardwalk Candy Palace will reopen or what this refurbishment entails. The following message is displayed on the location’s official webpage:

As part of our continuing efforts to exceed the expectations of our Guests, this shop is closed today.

The Disneyland Paris Resort originally only featured one theme park, Disneyland Park. In 2002, Disneyland Paris opened its second theme park, Walt Disney Studios Park.

Meant to evoke the same classic Hollywood stylings of Disney’s Hollywood Studios park in Florida, Walt Disney Studios Park transported guests into a bustling “hot” film set complete with camera and lighting equipment, as well as a variety of attractions that attempted to immerse guests in the world of moviemaking.

However, as part of Disneyland Paris’ ongoing transformation, the European Resort announced Walt Disney Studios was being renamed entirely to better fit within the park’s next chapter.

The theme park will soon be called Disney Adventure World, and already features some of Disneyland Paris’ most popular rides and attractions. Disney Adventure World will undoubtedly become the resort’s premier destination as even more exciting projects take shape, like Paris’ rumored land based on The Lion King.

