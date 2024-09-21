Disney Uproots Magic Kingdom Theming in Newest Overhaul, Inches Closer to Opening-Day Attraction

What’s next for one of Disney World’s opening day attractions?

Disney World is making significant progress in its efforts to refurbish the pavement at its Magic Kingdom park. This project started several weeks ago, with the classic flooring and stonework being removed from certain areas, like the Adventureland plaza near Pirates of the Caribbean.

This refurbishment now extends well into Adventureland, creeping toward the entrance to the Swiss Family Treehouse.

As guests travel across the bridge leading into Adventureland from Magic Kingdom’s central hub, they will notice new pavement has been installed. This does not yet extend to the individual kiosks scattered throughout the land but does stretch down toward the Swiss Family treehouse, one of several attractions inside Adventureland.

The new pavement caps off past the Guest Experience Team umbrella near the connection between Adventureland and Frontierland.

The Swiss Family Treehouse may not be the most exciting or adrenaline-pumping attraction at Walt Disney World, but it’s certainly one of the coolest and most unique experiences guests can have during their Disney vacation.

Opening alongside Magic Kingdom in 1971, the Swiss Family Treehouse is built upon a man-made tree that stretches nearly 60 feet tall and about 90 feet wide. Unlike most other attractions at Walt Disney World, guests are free to walk through the treehouse at their own pace, giving them a chance to take in and absorb all of the little details littered throughout.

A version of the treehouse exists worldwide, with locations at the original Disneyland Resort in California, Disneyland Paris, and Tokyo Disneyland.

As WDWNT reports, stanchions now surround the new section of pavement in Adventureland, preventing guests from walking through. A new texture has been added around the edge near the previously mentioned Guest Experience Team station.

These changes date back to August when Disney added new pavement to the Adventureland Bridge. The new pavement quickly crept around Jungle Skipper Canteen, a sit-down restaurant inspired by Jungle Cruise.

