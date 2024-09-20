Disney Workers’ Retaliation Plans Build: Protests Expected, Vacationers on High Alert

Imagine being called a “second-class worker” but you work at Walt Disney World Resort, one of the most magical places on earth. Thousands of workers are getting ready to launch an attack on Disney. Here’s how.

Union at Disney Springs? Thousands To Fight Back Against the House of Mouse

In a press conference earlier today, Unite Here Local 737 released a report condemning the disparity in working conditions between Disney Cast Members and third-party dining employees at Disney Springs. The union labeled jobs at these third-party dining locations as “second class” due to significant differences in wages and benefits.

Local 737’s call for action comes as thousands of workers across Disney’s sprawling Florida property push for union representation, setting the stage for a potential labor showdown with the “House of Mouse.”

At the heart of the issue are third-party employees who work for companies leasing space within Disney Springs, an entertainment and shopping district owned by Walt Disney World but home to businesses not directly affiliated. These employees, primarily in dining establishments, call for the same rights and benefits cast members enjoy, represented by unions like Local 737.

Disparity in Benefits Between Cast Members and Third-Party Employees

Unite Here Local 737’s report was based on a survey of 69 workers from 18 third-party dining locations at Disney Springs. The findings reveal a stark contrast in working conditions compared to cast members:

59% of third-party employees work part-time , compared to 31% of Local 737 members.

, compared to 31% of Local 737 members. 46% of third-party workers lack health insurance , while full-time cast members are eligible for health benefits.

, while full-time cast members are eligible for health benefits. 19% of third-party employees receive health insurance through their employer.

through their employer. Only 28% of third-party workers have paid sick time , compared to 100% of Local 737 members.

, compared to 100% of Local 737 members. 28% of third-party workers receive paid vacation, compared to 69% of unionized Disney employees.

Push for Unionization Grows at the Springs

Jeremy Haicken, president of Local 737, expressed the union’s dissatisfaction with the inequities. “It is absolutely unacceptable that there is a second class of workers doing the same work, right on the same property,” Haicken said, emphasizing the union’s commitment to ensuring that all workers, regardless of employer, receive fair treatment and benefits.

Earlier this year, third-party employees at Patina Group-operated dining locations—such as The Edison, Pizza Ponte, and Morimoto Asia—took a stand by announcing their intentions to unionize under Local 737.

It marked the first public step toward union representation for subcontracted workers at Disney Springs, a move that sparked interest and support among other dining workers in the district. Today’s press conference, however, was the first time Local 737 has openly demanded widespread reform for all third-party workers.

Employees from Delaware North-operated locations spoke of wage disparities and a lack of health insurance, echoing frustrations across various third-party businesses at Disney Springs.

Haicken reiterated the union’s commitment to fighting for these workers. “These jobs should not be ‘second class’ jobs. Workers at Disney Springs deserve the same benefits and protections as the 19,000 cast members we represent in the Orlando hospitality market,” he said.

Impact on the Company’s Reputation

The issue has gained attention from workers, fans, and advocates for workers’ rights. As more employees at Disney Springs push to unionize, pressure mounts on Walt Disney World to address the growing dissatisfaction on its property, even if it technically does not employ the workers involved. While the company has long prided itself on providing top-tier benefits and wages for its cast members, third-party employees feel left behind.

Many patrons who frequent Disney Springs may not even realize that workers at many of its dining establishments are not Disney employees, complicating the public perception of the situation. The call for reform at Disney Springs reflects a broader trend among workers across Disney’s U.S. operations.

In recent months, Disney’s theme parks have faced labor challenges, particularly as inflation and cost-of-living concerns rise in Central Florida. Walt Disney World cast members, represented by various unions, have already secured significant wage increases and benefits following intense negotiations earlier this year.

The situation at Disney Springs could create a ripple effect, with more third-party employees seeking to unionize. With labor organizing on the rise across the hospitality industry, the movement at Disney Springs could soon spill over into other areas, both within and beyond Disney’s control.

Walt Disney World has not officially commented on the situation unfolding at Disney Springs. For now, it seems like locations like Hollywood Studios, The Haunted Mansion, The Little Mermaid, and Star Wars Land are safe for guests to enjoy without worrying about protests.

Will Disney Respond?

The growing momentum behind the unionization movement may soon force the company’s hand. The House of Mouse, which employs more than 75,000 cast members in Central Florida, has long maintained that it values its workforce and strives to provide competitive wages and benefits. Yet the spotlight on third-party workers within its most famous entertainment district raises questions about Disney’s role in ensuring fair treatment for everyone working on its property.

In the coming weeks, as Unite Here Local 737 continues to push for better conditions and as more workers at Disney Springs explore unionization, The House of Mouse may have to speak up. With thousands of cast members already under union representation, the company faces a pivotal moment: either address the concerns of these “second class” workers or risk a labor conflict that could disrupt its carefully maintained image as the “Happiest Place on Earth.”

With Disney Springs’ third-party employees now on the frontlines of a growing labor movement, the question remains: Will the company listen? As Local 737 intensifies efforts, the House of Mouse will soon have to navigate this evolving situation, potentially reshaping how the company manages its relationship with subcontracted employees. The eyes of workers and fans alike are watching closely, waiting for the next chapter in this unfolding story.