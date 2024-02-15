Disney Unionization Could Remove Mickey Mouse, Cinderella, From Theme Parks, Report Claims

A few days ago, it was announced that Disney character actors and other performers are seeking unionization, with nearly 2,000 cast members seeking better work environments.

But in the past, when a different set of Disney cast members attempted to unionize, they were almost entirely removed from the theme parks.

Will this new unionization lead to the removal of Mickey Mouse and Cinderella from the parks? Probably not – but it could mean the end of other characters, along with some new lawsuits in the future as well. Here’s why.

Which Disney Cast Members Are Considering Unionization?

For folks wondering precisely what I’m talking about, earlier this week, Disneyland cast members, specifically those who work within the theme park characters and parades departments, announced their decision to unionize under the banner of the Actors’ Equity Association.

Under the “Magic United” banner, this collective seeks to establish a structured representation and advocate effectively for their interests concerning employment terms, benefits, and workplace rights. This initiative underscores their dedication to cultivating unity and articulating a cohesive stance on relevant matters impacting their roles and the wider Disneyland community.

Throughout the preceding year, Cast Members within these departments have been actively garnering support among their colleagues. The Magic United team is ready to enact change through formal unionization with the Actors’ Equity Association, aiming to enhance workplace equity and safety standards at Disneyland. But this isn’t the first time specific Disney cast members have decided to go through this route.

Last year, VFX workers unionized in August of last year, including those who work in the Walt Disney Animation Studio, who are part of the animation guild, which also means Marvel Studios and theatrical stage employees. Production workers from Walt Disney Pictures also joined in on the unionization.

From 2015 to 2017, Walt Disney puppeteers filed several complaints over the removal of puppets and anything related to puppeteers at the parks and on television.

Puppeteer Art Vega has dedicated 14 years to enchanting children with his performances in the “Disney Junior — Live on Stage!” show at Disney California Adventure, where beloved characters like Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy come to life. However, his tenure is set to conclude on April 9, as the Walt Disney Co. plans to shutter the current iteration of the longstanding production. Since its inception in 2003, the puppet show has been a cherished fixture of the Disneyland Resort.

The Burbank entertainment powerhouse’s decision to discontinue the puppet show follows a tumultuous two-year period, during which the puppeteers united under the American Guild of Variety Artists. Vega and several colleagues assert that Disney’s choice to close the show is a retaliatory measure against their collective bargaining efforts.

Long story short, several lawsuits arose from the near-total removal of puppeteers and puppets from Disneyland Resort in California. This came after Disneyland Puppeteers unionized, allegedly leading to the eventual removal of said Disney cast members from the Resort.

The conflict sheds light on the intricate dynamics of labor relations within the Disneyland Resort, encompassing California Adventure and Disneyland Park. With over 20 union affiliates representing a significant portion of the resort’s 29,000-strong workforce, the labor landscape is marked by diverse interests and negotiations.

With the unionization of more Disneyland cast members, specifically those who don the costumes and bring live entertainment to the Disneyland theme parks, could lawsuits arise from this significant move? And if the Walt Disney Company recognizes unionization, could this mean the removal of beloved characters’ meet-n-greets? The potential unionization of Disney cast members, particularly those embodying iconic characters such as Mickey Mouse and Cinderella, may catalyze legal challenges and prompt the removal of several characters from Disneyland theme parks down the line.

If these cast members were to unionize, it could lead to disputes over labor rights, wages, and working conditions, potentially resulting in lawsuits between the unions and Disney. Moreover, in prolonged labor disputes or strikes, Disney might mitigate operational disruptions by temporarily retiring or reimagining specific character interactions, thereby altering the park experience for visitors. Such scenarios underscore the complex interplay between labor relations and the entertainment industry within the context of Disneyland’s iconic attractions.