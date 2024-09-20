Disney Takes Action After Massive Data Heist, Company-Wide Changes Coming Soon

Disney is cutting out popular communications company Slack after a massive data breach exposed its internal secrets and information.

The Walt Disney Company will transition away from using Salesforce’s Slack for internal communications after a hacking group leaked data from over 44 million messages, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The hack compromised over a terabyte of Disney’s private information, ranging from internal documents and spreadsheets to employee information. Disney’s Chief Financial Officer Hugh Johnson said in a company memo that most of the company’s businesses would stop using Slack.

“Where we have opportunities to leverage more integrated tools and platforms, we should,” reads the memo.

Interestingly, in August, Disney stated to investors that this summer’s data hack was not expected to have a material impact on the company’s operations or financial performance.

The company had already reportedly begun to transition away from Slack and to a new internal “streamlined enterprise-wide collaboration tools” but officially notified employees and cast members Thursday that the application would be dropped.

Disney intends to move away from Slack usage by the company’s next fiscal quarter.

This July, The Walt Disney Company was the victim of a massive data breach perpetrated by online hackers. The attack, which was reported to be connected to the Russian hacking group Nullbulge, released thousands of documents, messages, and spreadsheets.

A massive amount of private data was leaked, ranging from Disney’s close-kept secrets and strategies to employee information.

Other information taken in the hack included the names, addresses, and phone numbers of past Disney Cruise Line passengers. Visa card details, places of birth, and passport numbers of Disney Cruise Line staff were also leaked.

It’s believed the hack was done by a single individual, with the information then being uploaded by the Nullbulge group.

The data leak also included information regarding Disney’s theme parks, specifically the amount of money the company has made with its paid line-skipping tool Genie+, now called Lightning Lane Multi Pass.

Disney introduced Genie+ in 2021, proving to be one of the company’s most controversial and divisive decisions. The reaction to Genie+ was unsurprising and likely expected, as it replaced the parks’ previously free FastPass+ system.

Gone were the days of free line-skipping passes, with guests now having to pay between $14 and $39 per guest per day. However, despite the system’s unpopularity among certain guests, Genie+ proved to be a moneymaker for Disney, with the data leak revealing it generated over $700 million in revenue for the company over its lifetime.

Stay tuned here for all future The Walt Disney Company updates.