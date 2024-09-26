Disney World Celebrates This Christmas With More Alcohol at Theme Parks

Walt Disney World Resort has released its official 2024 Foodie Guide for Disney Jollywood Nights at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The festive after-hours event, now in its second year, features new and returning treats, including ample alcoholic offerings for grown-up guests!

Disney Jollywood Nights stands out as a premier holiday celebration at Walt Disney World Resort, blending the magic of Christmas with the allure of classic Hollywood. This special event, running on select nights from November 9 through December 21, invites guests to immerse themselves in a world of wonder that captures the essence of the festive season. The evenings are adorned with sparkling lights and decorated trees, providing the perfect backdrop for memorable experiences.

Themed entertainment is a key component of Disney Jollywood Nights. In addition to the enchanting atmosphere, guests can enjoy captivating performances throughout the event. From the dazzling “Glisten! – An All-New Skating Spectacular,” featuring renowned international skaters, to special holiday presentations hosted by beloved Disney characters like Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy to the Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM! fireworks, visitors have various delightful activities to participate in.

Culinary highlights elevate the experience even further. This year’s offerings feature an impressive array of holiday-themed dishes and beverages, ensuring guests have plenty to savor while enjoying the festivities. Notable items include the Agent P Croissant and the returning Sugar Cookie Martini, bringing a flavorful twist to the holiday fare. With each bite and sip, Disney Jollywood Nights provides Disney Park guests with a unique opportunity to indulge in seasonal treats that embody the spirit of celebration.

Alcoholic Beverages Join the Festive Spirit

As part of the continually evolving cultural landscape at Walt Disney World Resort, the drink offerings at Disney Jollywood Nights have expanded significantly. Not only does this event feature a more extensive selection of alcoholic beverages, but it also brings a festive flair to the beverage scene.

Disney Park guests can look forward to trying new cocktail creations that fit the holiday theme. The Tip Top Club at the Hollywood Tower Hotel will offer multiple alcoholic beverages, including the 1939 Royale, which combines Teremana Blanco Tequila with sparkling wine and stands out as a signature drink that embodies the celebratory spirit of the event. (Note that guests might have to wait in a queue to visit The Tip Top Club.)

Unique seasonal beverages continue to enhance the drinking experience. Guests can indulge in warm spiced drinks, including the Warm Spiced Chai Cocktail at Epic Heats and the non-alcoholic Holiday Mickey Hot Cocoa at Jazzy Holiday at The Hollywood Brown Derby (a walk-up wait may be required for this experience). These additions ensure that there’s something to suit every palate, whether one prefers alcoholic options or indulgent non-alcoholic treats.

Seasonal Food Highlights Across Disney Jollywood Nights

Food is an essential aspect of the Disney Jollywood Nights experience, showcasing a remarkable variety of holiday-themed dishes. Catering to diverse dietary needs, the offerings include plant-based and traditional options, making the event accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

Unique food items highlight the creativity of Disney’s culinary cast members. Festive options include the Holiday Turkey Popover at The Trolley Car Café and the new Taco ’bout a Holiday Cookie! at ABC Commissary, which promise to tantalize taste buds. For those seeking a plant-based experience, dishes like ABC Commissary’s Cauliflower Taco and Samosas at Dockside Diner provide delicious alternatives that still capture the spirit of the season.

Desserts are not overlooked at Disney Jollywood Nights, with a range of specialty sweets to satisfy any sweet tooth. The iconic Christmas Gertie Cookie remains a favorite, while innovative treats such as Epic Eats’ S’mores Funnel Cake and the new Duffy Brownie at Ice Cold Hydraulics further add to the irresistible selections available.

As Walt Disney World Resort celebrates this Christmas season, Disney Jollywood Nights embodies the holiday spirit through festive entertainment, innovative beverages, and sumptuous food offerings. Visitors can indulge in a rich tapestry of experiences that make the most magical time of the year even more memorable.

View all the food and beverage options for Disney Jollywood Nights on the Disney Parks Blog.

Disney Jollywood Nights runs from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on select nights from November 9 through December 21, 2024. Ticketholders can enter Disney’s Hollywood Studios as early as 6:00 p.m. Tickets cost between $159 to $179 and are available here.

Which Disney Jollywood Nights treat are you most excited to try? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments.