Disney Confirms Final Day of Operation for Florida Park in 2024

Disney has confirmed the last day to visit one of its Florida parks before it closes.

Walt Disney World is home to four incredible theme parks, each featuring a dazzling assortment of rides and attractions for guests to enjoy. Magic Kingdom is home to arguably the best selection of attractions, featuring several iconic dark rides like Peter Pan’s Flight and Pirates of the Caribbean.

There’s plenty of thrilling fun to be found for adrenaline junkies, with Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Animal Kingdom all featuring several exhilarating experiences like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Expedition Everest, and the soon-t0-be-extinct DINOSAUR.

The variety of attractions extends to Disney’s two water parks, Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach, one of which is set to close soon.

Last Day to Visit Typhoon Lagoon

The Walt Disney World Resort has confirmed the last day to visit Typhoon Lagoon in 2024 will be November 3. The water park will close for refurbishment the following day on November 4. Disney’s Blizzard Beach will reopen on November 4.

Since 2020, the Walt Disney World Resort has operated its water parks on a cycle, leaving one open while the other receives maintenance.

This is expected to change in 2025, with Disney unveiling an exciting new deal of guests staying at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels.

Typhoon Lagoon was the second water park to open at the Walt Disney World Resort, opening shortly after Disney’s now-closed River Country in 1989.

While not one of the four main theme parks, Typhoon Lagoon’s theming is a truly remarkable experience.

Due to a strong storm and the titular ‘typhoon,’ guests see what used to be a pristine paradise has now become an overgrown and messy island, reclaimed by mother nature. Diving gear, stray surfboards, and all sorts of fishing equipment have been strewn out, creating a chaotically beautiful aesthetic.

Guests have the chance to take the plunge on a variety of water slides, as well as take on a daunting surf pool which creates walls of water up to six feet high.

More on Typhoon Lagoon’s wave pool:

Wade into the warm water where gentle waves lap the white sandy beach. Swim out and listen for the thunderous “sonic boom” and the squeals of delighted swimmers as little ripples become big kahunas. Keep watch and feel the excitement build as a cresting wave heads your way—and get ready to paddle! Enjoy an epic body surf ride as you’re propelled to shore. With a continuous set of swells, you’re sure to catch a gnarly wave!

