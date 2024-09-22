Final Update: Disney Parks Gives Beloved Character Another Chance, Revokes Removal With Grand Return

It looks like one iconic Disney character has finally returned to Magic Kingdom after a full year of disappearance.

At Walt Disney World Resort, there are four theme parks that guests can choose to visit.

Themed around nature and wildlife conservation, Animal Kingdom blends thrilling rides with educational experiences. You’ll encounter both real animals in areas like the Kilimanjaro Safaris and fictional creatures like the Na’vi from Avatar in Pandora – The World of Avatar.

Key attractions include Expedition Everest, a trek through the Himalayas where you face the fearsome Yeti, and the mesmerizing Flight of Passage in Pandora. Characters here range from beloved Disney animals like Simba from The Lion King to more modern adventurers like Russell from Up. The park’s focus on natural and mythical worlds makes it a blend of education and entertainment.

EPCOT is the park for dreamers, with themes of innovation and global culture. It’s split into two main areas: World Showcase, which highlights 11 countries through pavilions with authentic food, architecture, and experiences, and World Nature/Discovery, which focuses on technology, space, and the environment.

Popular attractions include Frozen Ever After, where you can meet Elsa and Anna, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, and the thrilling Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind coaster.

Characters like Mickey, Minnie, and Belle make appearances around the pavilions, giving guests a chance to experience stories from around the globe.

Hollywood Studios is a celebration of movies, television, and the magic of storytelling.

Visitors can step into a galaxy far, far away at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, join Buzz Lightyear and Woody in Toy Story Land, or shrink down to the size of a toy on Slinky Dog Dash. Hollywood Studios also pays homage to classic film-making in its rides, such as The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular.

Popular characters include Elsa, Anna, and Olaf from Frozen, as well as Star Wars legends like Kylo Ren and Rey. The park is a perfect mix of adventure and nostalgia.

Magic Kingdom is the crown jewel of Disney World, often referred to as the Disney Princess park due to its iconic castle and focus on Disney royalty.

The park is a vibrant fantasy land where classic Disney stories come to life. As you wander through the six themed lands, you’ll encounter princesses like Cinderella, Belle, Rapunzel, and Ariel.

Fantasyland is particularly famous for princess encounters, featuring attractions like Enchanted Tales with Belle and Under the Sea: Journey of the Little Mermaid. The castle itself is Cinderella’s, and nightly fireworks and shows like Happily Ever After make the whole park feel magical.

Beyond the princesses, guests can ride classic attractions like Pirates of the Caribbean and Space Mountain. Magic Kingdom is a perfect blend of fairy tales, nostalgia, and thrill.

Each of these parks offers unique experiences, but Magic Kingdom stands out as the ultimate destination for those who love Disney royalty and the timeless stories they represent.

With that, guests expect to find their favorite Disney princess characters around the park. One ride that we mentioned, Under the Sea: Journey of the Little Mermaid, has statues of Ariel outside of the ride, and since its opening, also had a statue of King Triton. In October of 2023, the statue was removed, reportedly for a refurbishment, but it was one that took quite a long time.

While Disney has become known as a park that takes their time with changes, as we saw with the five-year timeline to insert TRON Lightcycyle / Run into the park and EPCOT’s massive multi-year overhaul, one year for a statue repaint is very long, even for Disney’s standards.

This means that King Triton would have been removed shortly after the controversial live-action film was released.

Now, he has been reported as back in the park, looking better than ever.

You can find him at Seafarers Wood Carving, across the walkway from the attraction. Triton is carved in wood with meticulous detail and painted to represent his life-like animated self. While the return of the statue is a small character come-back, his presence helps bring that section of New Fantasyland to life.

You can actually find an even larger-than-life statue of King Triton at Disney’s Art of Animation in The Little Mermaid section of the resort. There is also a giant Ariel, Ursula, and a life-size Prince Eric statue that guests can use for photo ops.

That same statue actually used to be at Disneyland Resort as well in Alpine Gardens/King Triton’s Garden, but it is now defunct.

Originally located in Tomorrowland, the Alpine Gardens have since become part of Fantasyland and are now known as Pixie Hollow. These charming gardens have undergone several transformations since their debut in 1957.

Remnants of Forgotten Disney shared the fun fact on X, with a photo of the statue.

“Across from the entrance of “Under the Sea ~ Journey of the Little Mermaid”, you can find a wooden statue of King Triton. This statue is based on a fountain that could be found in a section of the 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea lagoon named “Ariel’s Grotto” at both DLR and WDW!”

In the 1970s, plans to create a restaurant with a stage for live performances in the gardens were abandoned. The Alpine Gardens remained a peaceful rest area until 1996, when they were transformed into King Triton’s Garden.

King Triton’s Garden doubled as a rest area and character meet-and-greet location. Ariel’s Grotto, where guests could meet Ariel, was located in the back corner of the garden.

The gardens offered guests a picnic area with unobstructed views of Matterhorn Mountain, a themed souvenir shop, and a covered seating area. In 2008, the garden was transformed into Pixie Hollow to accommodate Tinker Bell and her pixie friends.

Pixie Hollow became a popular destination for guests seeking a tranquil escape and opportunities to meet beloved characters. The gardens’ transformation reflects Disneyland’s ongoing efforts to evolve and provide new experiences for its visitors.

Are you happy to see King Triton return?