Child Gasps for Air, Nearly Suffocates After Disney World Ride Accident

A Disney accident left a child unable to breathe… and other Guests complained about the slight delay caused by the emergency.

Reddit user u/Colt_kun, a Walt Disney World Resort Cast Member, recently shared the story of a medical situation that shut down Under the Sea – Journey of The Little Mermaid at Magic Kingdom Park.

While helping Guests exit the ride, the Cast Member suddenly heard frantic screaming and yelling. Multiple Guests were already on their phones calling 911 as a little girl struggled to breathe inside her ride vehicle.

“This 10-12 year old girl had been bitten or stung inside the ride and her whole arm and like side of her neck was swelling,” the Disney Cast Member recalled. “Hit the ride stop and did a lockout while yelling to my fellow Cast Member to call. Got her and her mom off the ride, and two of us helped carry her to the exit area.”

“Her mom was saying she had no idea she had any allergies,” they continued. “The girl was still breathing and awake, but crying and hyperventilating. Managers descended from everywhere and the ride was at a standstill for probably ten+ minutes, with us on the loudspeaker reassuring the riders everything was fine.”

Paramedics arrived and stabilized the little girl, who survived the incident and fully recovered. Unfortunately, other Guests complained about the ride delay despite the terrifying accident.

“Guests had the audacity to complain about the stall,” the Cast Member wrote.

More on Under the Sea – Journey of The Little Mermaid

The Disney accident took place on a slow-moving dark ride celebrating the magic and timeless story of The Little Mermaid (1989).

“Board a clamshell and become part of Ariel’s world on a musical adventure awash with scenes from the animated classic,” the official Disney ride description reads. “Revisit the classic ‘tail’ of how one lucky little mermaid found true love… and legs.”

“Your underwater adventure takes you below the waves on a tour of Ariel’s gadget-filled grotto. Immersive special effects and hand-drawn animation sequences recreate each unforgettable scene. Watch Sebastian the crab conduct every singing, dancing fish in the sea. Skulk past a sinister eel-infested lair, and then cheer as Prince Eric kisses the girl. Spot Ariel’s friends Flounder and Scuttle, her father King Triton—and Ursula the sea witch, who looms 7.5 feet tall and 12 feet wide! Emerge from the ocean’s depths in time to celebrate Ariel’s happily ever after in a spectacular fairytale finale.”

Alert the nearest Cast Member, and don’t be afraid to call 911 if you witness a medical emergency at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

