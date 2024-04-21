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Disney World’s Newest Interactive Queue, Dodging Rain Inside Journey of the Little Mermaid

in The Walt Disney Company, Theme Parks, Walt Disney World

Posted on by Rick Lye 1 Comment
Ariel reaches out from the helm of ship at Journey of the Little Mermaid

Credit: Disney

Guests know that they must wait in line for rides and attractions when they get to one of the Walt Disney World Resort parks. But at some rides, waiting in line can be just as fun as getting on the attraction.

At the Haunted Mansion at the Magic Kingdom, you can play with the ghosts and make their instruments dance while you wait in line. While at Expedition Everest in Disney’s Animal Kingdom, you can learn what it takes to climb one of the tallest mountains in the world.

The entrance to the queue at Under the Sea-Journey of the Little Mermaid.
The entrance to the queue at Under the Sea-Journey of the Little Mermaid. Credit: Rick, Inside the Magic

While waiting in line for a ride can be fun, sometimes the unexpected happens at Disney World. This week, guests found out that Disney World’s newest interactive queue wasn’t necessarily by design.

This week, guests waiting to ride Under the Sea—Journey of the Little Mermaid were greeted with an unexpected surprise while waiting in line. Part of the ceiling appeared to crack, and water flowed from it.

While the Little Mermaid ride takes guests into the ocean with Ariel, King Triton, and their friends, you are not supposed to be literally taking a sea journey.

Water pooling up at the queue to Under the Sea-Journey of the Little Mermaid.
Water pooling up at the queue to Under the Sea-Journey of the Little Mermaid. Credit: Rick, Inside the Magic

The damage appeared contained to the area where Scuttle greets guests in the queue and attempts to tell Ariel’s story and her relationship with Prince Eric.

By the next day, the damage appeared to have been fixed using what looked like glue. Bits of glue could be seen dripping down from the ceiling, and cast members inserted a plastic disc into one of the cracks.

While there is no water inside the line, there is a waterfall just outside the area where the water enters the building. The dripping water most likely came from the waterfall above the indoor queue.

Left-a small disc inserted into the ceiling to close a hole. Right- Glue dripping down from a crack in the ceiling.
Left- A small disc is inserted into the ceiling to close a hole. Right- Glue dripping down from a crack in the roof. Credit: Rick, Inside the Magic

The Little Mermaid attraction has only been open since 2012 when Walt Disney World debuted the New Fantasyland, which included the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Enchanted Tales with Belle, Be Our Guest Restaurant, and Ariel’s Grotto.

So, while guests expect some damage on some of the older rides at Disney Parks, a ride that is only 12 years old and showing signs of wear is a bit concerning.

Disney’s fix appears to be temporary, and a more permanent one is necessary before even more water starts dripping on guests waiting in line for the Little Mermaid attraction. After all, guests want to see a mermaid, not become one.

What’s the worst damage you’ve seen on a Disney World ride?

in The Walt Disney Company, Theme Parks, Walt Disney World

Tagged:Magic Kingdom

Rick Lye

Rick is an avid Disney fan. He first went to Disney World in 1986 with his parents and has been hooked ever since. Rick is married to another Disney fan and is in the process of turning his two children into fans as well. When he is not creating new Disney adventures, he loves to watch the New York Yankees and hang out with his dog, Buster. In the fall, you will catch him cheering for his beloved NY Giants.

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