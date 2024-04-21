Disney World’s Newest Interactive Queue, Dodging Rain Inside Journey of the Little Mermaid

Guests know that they must wait in line for rides and attractions when they get to one of the Walt Disney World Resort parks. But at some rides, waiting in line can be just as fun as getting on the attraction.

At the Haunted Mansion at the Magic Kingdom, you can play with the ghosts and make their instruments dance while you wait in line. While at Expedition Everest in Disney’s Animal Kingdom, you can learn what it takes to climb one of the tallest mountains in the world.

While waiting in line for a ride can be fun, sometimes the unexpected happens at Disney World. This week, guests found out that Disney World’s newest interactive queue wasn’t necessarily by design.

This week, guests waiting to ride Under the Sea—Journey of the Little Mermaid were greeted with an unexpected surprise while waiting in line. Part of the ceiling appeared to crack, and water flowed from it.

While the Little Mermaid ride takes guests into the ocean with Ariel, King Triton, and their friends, you are not supposed to be literally taking a sea journey.

The damage appeared contained to the area where Scuttle greets guests in the queue and attempts to tell Ariel’s story and her relationship with Prince Eric.

By the next day, the damage appeared to have been fixed using what looked like glue. Bits of glue could be seen dripping down from the ceiling, and cast members inserted a plastic disc into one of the cracks.

While there is no water inside the line, there is a waterfall just outside the area where the water enters the building. The dripping water most likely came from the waterfall above the indoor queue.

The Little Mermaid attraction has only been open since 2012 when Walt Disney World debuted the New Fantasyland, which included the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Enchanted Tales with Belle, Be Our Guest Restaurant, and Ariel’s Grotto.

So, while guests expect some damage on some of the older rides at Disney Parks, a ride that is only 12 years old and showing signs of wear is a bit concerning.

Disney’s fix appears to be temporary, and a more permanent one is necessary before even more water starts dripping on guests waiting in line for the Little Mermaid attraction. After all, guests want to see a mermaid, not become one.

What’s the worst damage you’ve seen on a Disney World ride?